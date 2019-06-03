Keto On An Indian Diet: Is It Possible?

Tandoori chicken and palak paneer are Indian delicacies you can have on keto diet

Weight loss is a common trend in today's date. People go for weight loss with different targets in mind. This trend has led to a rise in various weight-loss oriented exercises and diets. A particular diet, we commonly associate with weight loss is the keto diet. A ketogenic diet is high in fat, moderate in protein and low on carbs. In this article, we see if keto diet can be followed with Indian foods or not. Indian cuisine is famous all over the world for its usage of various spices and ingredients which differ from state to state. One thing many people tend to ignore is the nutrient content we usually get from the subcontinent's cuisine diet. Indian cuisine is usually rich in carbohydrates. As a result, fitting in a keto diet can be a challenge.

Following are some tips that can help you follow keto on an Indian diet:

1. Palak paneer: Palak paneer is a popular Indian delicacy. Paneer or cottage cheese is a keto-friendly food spinach is a leafy green popular for its high iron and low carb content. Surprising but tru, Palak paneer is a dish you can have if you're on a keto diet. Just make sure you use a healthy cooking oil and practice portion control.

2. Egg Bhurji: You can try out scrambled eggs/paneer along with sautéed chopped onions, chilies and optional spices. Eggs are undoubtedly the ideal food you can have on keto diet.

Eggs are the ideal keto-friendly food

3. Tandoori chicken or paneer: Chicken is a keto friendly protein. How about roasting the same slowly in heat after marinating it with yogurt and spices? Tandoori chicken is a popular Indian delicacy, which can be enjoyed with chopped onions, sprinkled lemons and pudina chutney. Similarly, vegetarians can swap chicken with paneer and enjoy the delicacy for following keto on an Indian diet.

4. Sarson ka saag: Indian cuisine has got delicious low-carb greens and sarson ka saag is a great example. A famous Punjabi delicacy, sarson ka saag is made out of mustard greens (another low-carb vegetable). The addition of ghee provides more good fats to the dish, making it keto friendly. This dish however, is seasonal, and should be enjoyed during winters.

5. Butter coffee: Butter coffee is a beverage for following keto on an Indian diet. All you need is some unsalted butter, coffee and coconut oil (which are keto-friendly). Mix the ingredients with freshly brewed coffee beans in hot water. Coconut oil contains monosaturated fats. These can be digested by the body easily. A cup of butter coffee can provide a boost of fat, which can help in feeling full for a longer time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.