Weight Loss: 5 Food Swaps That Can Make Keto Diet Easy To Follow

Keto diet food swaps: Swap white rice with cauliflower rice in keto diet

Keto diet is a popular weight loss diet that requires you to have low carb, moderate protein and high fat foods. The diet requires you to eat as less carbs as possible. But sometimes, it is difficult to follow it in full entirety. For instance, what are the low-carb alternatives to basic day-to-day foods like roti, rice, dal and sabzi? Today, we are going to discuss food swaps that can be effective in helping you follow keto diet easily. These keto food swaps are easy and can help you have effective results for achieving quick weight loss. Keep reading to know them.

A few food swaps can make keto diet easy to follow

Photo Credit: iStock

Weight loss tips: 5 keto food swaps you must know

1. Wheat flour with almond flour

In one of our articles done previously, we talked about one can enjoy rotis and even paranthas on keto diet. All you need to do is swap wheat flour with almond flour and the deed is done. Knead some flaxseed meal mixed with almond flour in a dough, and enjoy low-carb rotis, guilt-free.

2. Pizza crust with cauliflower crust

Now this is something you can if you want to stay in ketosis and satisfy your cravings. Grate cauliflower, squeeze in a muslin cloth to remove water content and place it on a tray in round shape. Bake it and you have a cauliflower pizza crust ready. Use homemade low-carb spreads, include low-carb toppings like cheese, mushroom, bell pepper and onion. Your low-carb, weight loss-friendly pizza is ready, just the way you wanted!

3. Cow milk with almond milk

Not only will this provide you with more protein, it will also help you consume fewer carbs and fat. Almond milk, though slightly expensive, can be an effective food swap to make on keto diet. Almond milk is low in calorie and dairy-free. It can also be a suitable alternative for people with lactose intolerance.

Almond milk can prove to be a healthy, low-carb alternative to cow milk

Photo Credit: iStock

4. White rice with cauliflower rice

This is another delightful keto swap that is low in carbs and calories and high in nutrition. For preparing cauliflower rice, you need to wash a medium-sized cauliflower. Cut the florets and put them into a processor. You can manually grate them as well. Saute them with onions in olive oil, add some salt, pepper and other seasonings of your choice and enjoy cauliflower rice. It is the perfect low calorie, low-carb rice dish you can have on a keto diet.

5. Noodles with zucchini noodles or zoodles

Zucchini noodles have gained quite some popularity in the recent times. They are a healthier, low-carb alternative to regular noodles. To prepare zucchini noodles, you need to cut zucchini in thin, needle like strips. Toss 2 tsp salt and place in a sieve or colander to drain for 30 minutes. Boil some water and cook zucchini in it for a minute. Add some butter in a pan and add zucchini, some olive oil, your favourite low-carb veggies and your homemade low-carb zoodles are ready!

As it turns out, keto diet isn't as difficult as it seems to follow. Studies have shown that keto diet offers quick weight loss benefits. However, it must be noted that keto diet must not be followed for too long. The best thing to do is follow a cyclical keto diet, where you take breaks after a week or 2 of keto. To get fitter and achieve sustainable weight loss, a balanced diet is what you need. Regular exercise, including strength training at least once a week, is also important for weight loss and good health.

