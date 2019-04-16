Keto Diet: 5 Food Swaps To Satisfy Your Carb Cravings And Add Some Fun To Your Weight Loss Regime

These foods swaps will satisfy your carb cravings on keto diet

Highlights Swap white rice with cauliflower rice on keto diet Make pizza with almond flour instead of refined flour Enjoy zucchini pasta with homemade pasta sauce and several seasonings

Trying to lose weight? Have cut down on carbs and are badly craving them? Don't worry as we are here with the perfect fixes for you! All you need to do is make a few food swaps to make some of your favourite dishes like rice, pasta and pizza, and your carb cravings can go away in a jiffy. Low-carb and keto diets can undoubtedly be monotonous and make way for cravings, especially sugar and carb cravings. So here are some effective food swaps that can fulfil your carb cravings on a keto or low-carb diet.

Foods swaps to satisfy carb cravings on keto/low-carb diet

1. Craving a pizza? Swap refined flour with almond flour

We previously did a post where actress Swara Bhaskar was seen eating the cheese on pizza when she was on a keto diet. Well, that is one way to curb your pizza (read carb) cravings on this quick weight loss diet. Another effective way is to swap refined flour with almond flour. You can add eggs to almond flour and water, mould it into a dough, top with some mozarella cheese and cream cheese and make your own low carb tomato/pizza sauce and voila! Your very own low-carb pizza is ready... you can also use almond flour to make low-carb waffles, pancakes and even mozzarella sticks.

2. Craving rice? Stalk up on some cauliflower!

The rising popularity of keto diet can be credited for the rising popularity of cauliflower rice as well! For preparing cauliflower rice, you need to wash a medium-sized cauliflower. Cut the florets and put them into a processor. You can also manually grate them. Saute them with onions in olive oil, add some salt, pepper and other seasonings of your choice and enjoy cauliflower rice. It is the perfect low calorie, low-carb rice dish you can have on a keto diet.

Satisfy carb cravings with these healthy keto-friendly food swaps

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Satisfy pasta cravings with zucchini pasta

Take a peeler and shred zucchini to make zucchini spaghetti. Shredded zucchini can also be used to make pizza crust. With some home-made low-carb pasta sauce, cheese, salt, garlic, pepper, oregano and other seasonings of your choice and bid good bye to pasta cravings.

4. Swap tortilla wraps with lettuce/cabbage wraps

Ditch the carbs in tortilla wraps and make way for some crunchy iceberg lettuce wraps or blanched cabbage wraps. Add your favourite veggies, seasonings and homemade dressings for your very own low-carb wraps on keto diet.

5. Swap deep fried potato chips with cheese chips

Who isn't a fan on crispies and munchies?! But, why interfere with your weight loss goals for them! All you need to do is mix cheddar cheese with parmesan, mould them into chips and bake them.

Keto diet and low-carb diet needn't be that difficult, after all. Make these food swaps to add some fun to your weight loss diet, today!

