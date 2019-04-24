Restore Hormonal Balance With These 5 Keto-Friendly Foods

Keto-friendly foods for restoring hormonal balance include fermented foods

Highlights Citrus fruits can help in restoring hormonal balance Fermented foods aid digestion and can balance hormones Cruciferous vegetables can also help

Did you know that hormones play a huge role in affecting your emotional, physical and mental health? They are chemical messengers that can impact your weight, appetite and mood amongst other things. Following a nutritious diet, exercising regularly, getting proper sleep and taking less stress are some of the essential lifestyle requirements required for sustaining hormonal balance. Hormonal balance is also very important if you are trying to lose weight. If you are on weight loss diets like low-carb or keto diets, following are the foods that can help in restoring your hormones naturally.

Keto-friendly Low-carb foods for hormonal balance, quick weight loss

1. Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits contain beneficial antioxidants that play a role in balancing hormones. They are rich in Vitamin C, hesperidin and quercetin, all of which help in regulating levels of oestrogen in the body. High levels of oestrogen has been associated with higher body weight and lower muscle mass. Citrus fruits like oranges, strawberries and lemons are low in carbs and can help normalising oestrogen levels in the body.

2. Fermented foods: Fermented foods, apart from being keto-friendly, can also help in restoring hormonal balance in the body. Probiotics are fermented foods that provide the gut with good bacteria. Good bacteria in gut play the role of metabolising hormones produced by the body. Oestrogen, thyroid hormones and phytoestrogens are all metabolised in the body with the help of probiotics.

Cruciferous vegetables can help in restoring hormonal balance

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Cruciferous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, garden cress and Brussel sprouts are all low in carbs and can help in restoring hormonal balance in the body. Indol-3-carbinol is a powerful constituent in cruciferous vegetables, that aids detoxification process of liver by stimulating enzymes that are required for removing toxins and hormones from the body.

4. Sesame seeds and flaxseeds: Both of these varieties of seeds are famous for their weight loss properties. What's more is that they can even aid hormonal balance because of lignan, a kind of fibre present in them. This fibre binds oestrogen in digestive tract and excretes it from the body.

5. Fish oil: Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, that can help in balancing hormones in the body. One of the main benefits of fish oil is uplifting mood. DHA and EPA are essential fatty acids in fish oil that help in elimination of oesterogen safely down a pathway that does not damage DNA.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

