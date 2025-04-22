7 Kitchen Items That May Disrupt Your Hormonal Balance

Hormones are your body's chemical messengers that your body's major processes, including metabolism, mood, growth and reproduction. When you have a hormonal imbalance, there is either an excess or deficiency of specific hormones. These changes can significantly affect your body in many ways.

While hormones naturally fluctuate during puberty, pregnancy, breastfeeding and menopause, some abnormal fluctuations can contribute to serious health conditions.

Common hormonal conditions potentially result in symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain or loss, mood swings, infertility and sleep disturbances. For instance, conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or thyroid disorders arise from hormonal imbalances, which can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, excessive hair growth, or difficulty in managing weight. Furthermore, hormonal fluctuations can influence mental health, contributing to anxiety and depression.

Poor diet and lifestyle can negatively affect your hormones and trigger the risk of developing hormonal conditions. In an Instagram video, Dr. Anjali Kumar a Gynaecologist shares a list of kitchen items that can disrupt your hormones. Keep reading to know the list.

Kitchen items that can contribute to hormonal imbalance

"Some everyday items could be harming your hormones and overall health and you need to get rid of them asap," Dr. Kumar said.

1. Plastic containers

The expert explains that most plastic containers contain BPA which is a known endocrine disruptor that can interfere with your hormones. So, switch to glass or stainless steel containers.

2. Non-stick cookware

"Scratched non-stick pans can release harmful chemicals which can affect your thyroid function," she mentions. Over time, non-stick coatings can degrade, potentially leaching chemicals into food. Opt for cast iron or stainless steel.

3. Refined cooking oil

According to the expert, refined cooking oils can be harmful to your hormones as they are highly processed and can contribute to inflammation and hormonal imbalance in the body. She also recommends using ghee, coconut oil or cold-pressed oils.

4. Regular tea bags

Tea bags are convenient to use but they may contain microplastics. "So, your favorite cup of tea could be the reason for your messed up hormones. Switch to loose tea leaves for a healthier cup," she suggests.

5. Canned foods

Most canned foods have BPA linings that can leach into your food and affect your hormones.

6. Aluminum foil

Aluminum foil is commonly used for packing food. Aluminium can leach into food, especially when used to wrap hot food or acidic items.

7. Plastic wraps

Just like plastic containers plastic wraps can also be detrimental to your health. "Plastic wraps contain chemicals which can disrupt your hormones when they come in contact with food. You can use bee wax wraps or glass containers," says Dr. Kumar

"Remember small changes can make a big difference," She concludes.

Balancing hormones can involve lifestyle changes, such as improved diet, regular exercise, stress management, and, in some cases, medical treatments. Maintaining hormonal balance is essential for overall well-being. It helps to regulate energy levels, mood stability and physical health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.