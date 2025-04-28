Love Your Makeup? It May Be Affecting Your Hormones; Expert Explains How

Maintaining hormonal balance is vital for overall health as it allows the body to function properly. Balanced hormones support reproductive health, regulate metabolism, contribute to bone health, regulate mood, and improve overall quality of life. Several factors can contribute to hormonal imbalance. While hormones fluctuate naturally during puberty, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and menopause, some abnormal fluctuations can contribute to serious health conditions.

Hormonal imbalance occurs when there is either an excess or deficiency of certain hormones in the body. When left uncontrolled, hormonal imbalance can contribute to issues such as PCOS, thyroid issues, infertility, mood swings, weight gain, sleep disturbances, and skin and hair changes. Poor diet and unhealthy lifestyle can trigger hormonal imbalances in women. In an Instagram video, Dr. Anjali Kumar, a gynaecologist explained one of the hidden causes of hormonal imbalance in women.

She mentions that your waterproof, smudge-proof makeup products could be the culprit. Keep reading to know how.

How makeup products can affect your hormones

"Is your waterproof mascara messing up with your hormones? Waterproof mascaras, smudge-proof lipsticks, and 24-hour stay makeup sounds perfect except it might be wrecking your hormones," she said in the video.

"I see daily women struggling with hormone imbalances and never suspecting that it might be in their makeup or vanity bags. Many long-lasting makeup products are loaded with endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs)-compounds that can mimic or block your body's natural hormones, throwing your system out of balance."

She then cites a study at Harvard Public Health.

"The study analysed 231 cosmetic products and found that three-quarters of waterproof mascara contain high fluorine concentrations indicative of PFAs presence. The same study revealed that two-thirds of liquid lipsticks tested also exhibited high fluorine levels suggesting the inclusion of PFAs."

According to the expert, these products mimic estrogen and interfere with testosterone and disturb thyroid hormone. This can contribute to PCOS flare-ups, irregular periods, fertility issues and even increase breast cancer risk.

"Common culprits in long-lasting makeup products are PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), parabens, phthalates, triclosan and synthetic fragrances. Consistent exposure especially through daily wear can build up over time and contribute to hormonal imbalances, worsened PCOS symptoms, irregular periods, fertility challenges and thyroid issues," she wrote in the caption of the video.

"As a gynaecologist I want you to know what you put on your skin matters as much as what goes inside your body. Choose clean, read labels," she added.

She further mentioned a list of harmful components and urged everyone to avoid products containing these. Some of these include

The expert urges you to use natural products that are free from chemicals that can disrupt your hormones.

Some other ways that can help you balance hormones naturally:

Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats.

Stay physically active to balance hormones naturally.

Chronic stress can contribute to hormonal imbalances. Try stress management techniques.

Prioritising sleep is essential for hormonal balance. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep.

Maintaining hormonal balance is vital for overall health as it allows the body to function properly. Women should take proactive steps toward achieving and maintaining hormonal balance. If you still face hormonal issues, seek medical help.

