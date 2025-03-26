Nutritionist Recommends Seed Cycling For Improved Hormonal Health

Hormonal imbalance is increasingly common among women today. It leads to issues like irregular periods, facial hair, weight gain and more. So, how can we bring hormones back on track? In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests seed cycling as a natural way to support hormonal balance. This method involves consuming specific seeds during different phases of the menstrual cycle to promote better hormonal health.

How to do seed cycling?

Begin on the first day of your menstrual cycle by consuming 1 tablespoon each of flax seeds and pumpkin seeds daily for the first 15 days. In the second half of the cycle, switch to 1 tablespoon each of sesame seeds and sunflower seeds daily to complete the seed cycle.

What are the benefits of seed cycling?

1. Seed cycling may naturally support hormonal balance.

2. It can help reduce PMS symptoms like mood swings, cramps and bloating.

3. This practice promotes better skin and hair health by providing essential fatty acids.

4. It may aid in maintaining a regular menstrual cycle over time.

To incorporate seed cycling into your daily routine, add ground seeds to smoothies, yoghurt, salads, or oatmeal for better absorption. Opt for organic, raw and fresh seeds. For maximum nutrient absorption, ensure the seeds are finely ground so your body can fully utilize their benefits.

Seed cycling is a long-term approach, so it may take a few months to notice changes in hormonal health. If you are dealing with hormone-related conditions, it is best to consult a doctor. For those with irregular cycles, seed cycling can be aligned with the new moon as a guide for your phases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.