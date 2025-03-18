Can Seed Cycling Induce Periods Or Fix Hormonal Imbalance? Expert Busts Myths

Seed cycling is a growing social media trend that claims to balance hormones, fix irregular periods, boost fertility and reduce PCOS symptoms. As PCOS, irregular periods and hormonal imbalance have become more common than ever in women, quick solutions like seed cycling are also gaining popularity.

For the unversed, seed cycling involves eating flax, pumpkin, sesame and sunflower seeds during different phases of your menstrual cycle. It claims to balance hormones by regulating estrogen in the first half of your menstrual cycle and the hormone progesterone in the second half.

To complete one seed cycle you are supposed to eat one tablespoon of freshly ground flax and pumpkin seeds each per day for the first 13-14 days of their menstrual cycle, also known as the follicular phase.

Then, for the second half of the cycle also known as the luteal phase, you are supposed to eat one tablespoon each of ground sunflower and sesame seeds per day until the first day of their next period. And then the cycle starts again.

The internet claims that seed cycling not only regulates periods but also treats PCOS, reduces acne, boosts fertility, eliminates endometriosis and suppresses menopause symptoms. However, there is no sufficient scientific evidence to back these claims.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr. Anjali Kumar, a Gynaecologist, shared a video on her page Maitriwomen and busted a few myths about seed cycling. Keep reading to find out whether seed cycling is really effective or just another wellness trend.

Does seed cycling fix your hormones?

"Seed cycling is all over the internet. I also learned for the first time from the internet and it wasn't mentioned in our books," she said in the video and debunked the following myths.

Myth 1: Seed cycling regulates your menstrual cycle

"It involves eating flax, pumpkin, sesame and sunflower seeds in different phases of your menstrual cycle. While these seeds are nutrient-dense there's no solid scientific evidence that this can single-handedly balance hormones or regulate your period," Dr. Kumar clarified.

Myth 2: It increases estrogen and progesterone naturally

"While some seeds contain lignans and healthy fats which can support hormone production but they do not act like a magic pill to correct imbalances. So if you have PCOS, irregular periods or any kinds of hormonal issue you need a more comprehensive approach like diet and lifestyle changes."

"What actually helps is balanced nutrition, exercise, stress management and medical guidance if needed," she added.

"Seeds are great for health but they won't fix your hormones overnight!" she concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.