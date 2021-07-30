PCOS, Hormonal Imbalance, Irregular Bleeding: Seed Cycling Is The Solution To All These Issues, Here's How

Seed cycling aims to balance estrogen and progesterone levels with the help of seeds

Irregular menstrual cycles and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are conditions that are becoming increasingly prevalent amongst young women. If left untreated, these health conditions can cause pregnancy-related problems making it difficult for women to conceive in some cases. Hormonal imbalance can further cause several health issues. Recently, nutritionist Pooja Makhija posted a video on her Instagram timeline explaining the benefits of eating seeds regularly to help regulate hormone production in the body. Explaining the concept of seed cycling, Pooja says, "Seed cycling is a naturopathic remedy that is claimed to balance hormones by regulating the hormone estrogen in the first half of your menstrual cycle and the hormone progesterone in the second half."

In the video, Pooja suggests eating four types of seeds in two different phases. She says, "Seed cycling is an alternative remedy for excessive bleeding, infertility issues, and irregular periods. Seed cycling occurs in two phases: the follicular phase and the luteal phase."

1. Pumpkin and Flax seeds

In the follicular phase, which begins from the first day of your menstrual cycle until the 15th day, Pooja suggests eating two teaspoons of flax seeds and pumpkin seeds regularly. She says, "The lignin present in these seeds helps promote estrogen levels which is the need of the hour."

2. Sesame and Sunflower seeds

In the luteal phase, which begins from the 15th day to the 28th day of your cycle, eat two teaspoons of sesame seeds and sunflower seeds regularly. "In this phase for the next two weeks you need more progesterone which is present in these two seeds," says Pooja.

She further adds, "Despite plenty of anecdotal accounts of its usefulness, scientific evidence to back its claims is lacking. Nonetheless, eating seeds is still a great way to improve the quality of your diet and overall health."

Seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, iron, magnesium, and zinc, all of which can help improve your overall menstrual health. Pooja suggests roasting the seeds, grinding them into a powder, or soaking them overnight to make consumption easier.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.