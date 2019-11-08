Flaxseeds For Diabetes: Here's How These Fibre-Rich Seeds Can Lower Your Blood Sugar And Manage Diabetes Better

Flaxseeds benefits include aiding weight loss and reducing risk of heart disease

Highlights Flaxseeds are rich in protein and can aid weight loss People with diabetes can benefit by including flaxseeds in their diet You must practice portion control while consuming flaxseeds

Flaxseeds benefits: Fibre-rich flaxseeds offers an array of benefits. From aiding weight loss to helping in managing diabetes, there are many ways in which including flaxseeds in your diet will benefit you. Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which can help in managing blood sugar levels. They are also rich in protein. Fibre and protein content in flaxseeds make them suitable to be included in weight loss diet. In this article, we are going to explore the many benefits of flaxseeds and how they help in diabetes control.

Flaxseeds health benefits: How they benefit diabetics

As mentioned above, flaxseeds are a great source of insoluble fibre. 1 tsp of flaxseeds contain around 3 gms of fibre. Fibre takes long to break down and digest in the body. This in turn slows down the release of sugar in blood stream.

Insoluble fibre of flaxseeds are made up of lignans-which are a large group of polyphenols found in plants. Apart from beneficial for heart health, lignans can help in improving blood sugar levels as well. Studies have found that consuming 10 to 20 gms of flaxseed powder daily can help in reducing blood sugar levels significantly.

Including flaxseeds in your diet can help with blood sugar regulation

Photo Credit: iStock

Flaxseeds can improve insulin sensitivity

Insulin is the hormone which regulates blood sugar. It is when your body experiences difficulties in responding to insulin that it requires greater amounts of it to lower your blood sugar levels. This process is known as insulin resistance, which is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

Insulin sensitivity basically refers to how sensitive your body is to insulin. Improving insulin sensitivity can help in treating type 2 diabetes. Lignans in flaxseeds acts as a powerful antioxidants and this can help in improving insulin sensitivity and slowing down the progression of diabetes.

Flaxseeds can reduce risk of heart disease

Flaxseeds have cholesterol lowering properties, thanks to soluble fibre in them. Secoisolariciresinol diglucoside (SDG) is the main lignan in flaxseeds, which acts both as an anitoxiant and phytoestrogen. Phytoestrogens can help in reducing blood pressure.

Moreover, flaxseeds are plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids-a nutrient that is known to work wonders for improving heart health.

Including flaxseeds in your diet can reduce risk of heart disease

Photo Credit: iStock

Flaxseeds: Things to consider

It is important to note that flaxseeds must be consumed while practicing portion control. You can sprinkle them on your salads, add them in nuts and seeds trail mix, have them on the side of your foods for that extra crunch and much more. Portion control is they key flaxseeds have the tendency to interfere with medications used to manage blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels.

Start adding flaxseeds in your diet today and let us know how they work for you in the comments below.

