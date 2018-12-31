Diabetes Management: What Makes Flaxseeds So Effective For Diabetes Management

Type-2 diabetes is a condition afflicting millions across the globe. It is referred to a condition where our body is not able to respond to the insulin produced by our pancreas. If the study, published in the journal Lancet, is to be believed, about 98 million people in India would be diabetic by the year 2030. Diabetics need to be extra cautious of their diet and lifestyle habits. Experts say that diabetes, if left unmanaged, may lead to kidney and heart complications. Supplementing your diet with fresh and fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and seeds are effective in managing diabetes and insulin activity. One such diabetic superfood that you can consider adding to your diabetes diet is flax seed. These brown coloured, crunchy seeds are extremely beneficial for maintaining a good heart. It is packed with essential fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which may stave off risk of heart attack and stroke. Flaxseeds also help reduce blood pressure, cholesterol, inflammation or excessive blood clotting. The nutty seeds are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may do wonders for vegetarians and vegans who are trying to lose weight or build muscles. Flaxseeds are an excellent source of antioxidants and nutrients as well. Here's how it helps managing blood sugar levels.

Flaxseeds for Diabetes

Flaxseeds are a good source of insoluble fibre. In fact, it is said that just a tablespoon of flaxseeds contain about 3 grams of fibre. Fibre takes long to breakdown and digest, which in turn slows down the release of sugar in the blood stream.

A significant portion of their insoluble fibre is made of lignans, which are a large group of polyphenols found in plants. Lignans are known to work wonders for heart health and also help improve blood sugar level. According to a study, published in the journal Plos One, participants with type-2 diabetes, who took flaxseed lignans for 12 weeks, saw an improvement in haemoglobin A1c. Some studies have also claimed that taking about 10-20 grams of flaxseed powder daily helped reduce blood sugar levels significantly.

Flaxseeds are a good source of insoluble fibre

How To Eat Flaxseeds For Diabetes Management

Eating a lot of plain flaxseeds may up gastric problems; this is why it is advised to mix them up with some other nuts. It is also advised to soak flaxseeds overnight and consume the flaxseeds water next day for maximum benefits. Soak them in water to soften the outer shell, as it makes it easier to consume them. Many people cannot chew into flaxseeds directly, which is why it is mostly consumed in ground form. From rotis, parathas and puris to soups, salads and drinks, flaxseeds can be added to anything. Here's a delicious flaxseed raita you can prepare at home.

