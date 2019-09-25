Cholesterol Diet: Walnuts, Flaxseeds And Other Best Foods To Lower Your Numbers

Cholesterol diet: Avoid deep fried and junk food to control your cholesterol

Diet can play an important role in controlling cholesterol. Managing your cholesterol levels is important in order to reduce risk of heart disease, stroke and chest pain. In this article, we are going to talk about cholesterol controlling foods that can you can eat on a regular basis. A healthy heart requires cholesterol and blood pressure to be at normal levels. Foods high in saturated fat, trans fat, sodium and preservatives need to be avoided. Keep reading to know about foods that can help in lowering your numbers.

Cholesterol diet: Top foods you can eat to keep your numbers low

1. Omega-3 fatty acids rich foods like walnuts, fish and flaxseeds

Studies have found omega-3 fatty acids rich food to be good for heart health. Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna and trout, walnuts and flaxseeds have all been found to be beneficial for cholesterol regulation. They can reduce triglycerides, which are a type of fat found in blood. The American Heart Association recommends having at least two servings of fish in a week for healthy cholesterol and heart.

2. High bran and high-fibre foods

Fibre rich foods like oats, beans, Brussel sprouts, apples and pears can all help in reducing low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. High fibre foods can also help in reducing constipation issues. Solube fibre can reduce absorption of cholesterol in bloodstream. You can have 5 t0 10 gms of soluble fibre every day for reducing LDL or bad cholesterol effectively.

3. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, Brazil nuts and pine nuts are also great for your heart and cholesterol. However, you have to keep portion control in mind when consuming nuts and seeds. You can eat a handful of nuts and seeds daily as part of healthy snacking. You can also add them on your salads.

4. Olive oil

Replace your current cooking oil with olive oil for reducing cholesterol effectively. Use olive oil for your salads, as cooking oil and as a substitute for butter and dips.

5. Whey protein

Whey protein foods like dairy products can be beneficial for your blood pressure. Studies have shown that consuming protein rich foods can be beneficial for your blood pressure and cholesterol.

6. Avocados

Being a potent source of nutrients as well as monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), avocados can be included in your cholesterol diet for a healthy heart.

Apart from these foods, you need to cut down on consumption of junk food, processed food and packaged food for keeping your cholesterol under control. Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight are important steps towards taking care of your heart health. Make sure you sleep well and take less stress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

