Cholesterol Management: Drinking These Teas Can Lower Cholesterol; Know Foods To Avoid

Cholesterol management: Exercise for at least 30 mins daily for better cholesterol

Highlights Poor cholesterol level can increase the risk of many diseases Some lifestyle modifications can help you manage cholesterol level Avoid fried foods for better cholesterol

Poor cholesterol levels are related to multiple serious health issues. It is an unhealthy condition which can affect your overall health especially heart health. Poor cholesterol level can increase the risk of coronary heart diseases, stroke and peripheral vascular diseases. You can also experience high blood pressure due to poor cholesterol levels. Poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking, lack of exercise, diabetes and age are some risk factors which can contribute to poor cholesterol level. There are multiple solutions for high cholesterol levels. Most of these involve lifestyle modifications and addition of healthiest foods to your diet.

Just like other healthy foods, teas can help you lower your cholesterol levels. Teas are loaded with multiple health benefits as well as properties which can contribute to lower cholesterol levels. Various studies have also highlighted the benefits of herbal teas for cholesterol. Most teas beneficial for cholesterol levels are high in antioxidants which contribute to better cholesterol.

Teas for poor cholesterol

1. Green tea

Green tea is good for your overall health. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and other health benefits which make it good for cholesterol. It also reduces the risk of heart diseases. Further studies are required to understand the benefits of green tea for cholesterol. Green tea is extremely healthy; you can consume two cups of green tea in a day. It will also support weight loss, better brain function and reduced risk of diabetes.

Also read: Heart Health: Artery Cleansing Foods You Must Include In Your Diet

2. Oolong tea

Oolong tea is good for your heart health. It reduces the risk of developing bad cholesterol levels. It can prevent poor development of bad cholesterol level. Oolong tea also helps in the management of blood sugar levels. These factors altogether reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Also read: Know Why Your Cholesterol Is High: Best Foods, Lifestyle Tips For Cholesterol By Our Expert

3. Black tea

Another tea which is loaded with antioxidants that can improve cholesterol is black tea. Black tea reduces the level of bad cholesterol. Black tea will also control your blood sugar levels, control blood pressure and improve gut health.

Black tea is loaded with properties beneficial for heart

Photo Credit: iStock

Foods to avoid

Some foods can trigger the level of bad cholesterol. Such foods can also affect your overall health. Some of the foods which you should avoid include- fried foods, fast foods, highly processed foods and desserts. Also, make sure that you consume enough fibre.

Also read: High Cholesterol: Health Issues Linked With High Cholesterol And Ways To Control It

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.