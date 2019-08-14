High Cholesterol: Health Issues Linked With High Cholesterol And Ways To Control It

High cholesterol: Adding fiber rich foods to your diet can help you prevent high cholesterol

Highlights Unhealthy eating can contribute to high cholesterol Sedentary lifestyle is another contributor to high cholesterol levels Poor cholesterol levels can even lead to a heart attack

Cholesterol is a waxy substance present in the blood. High cholesterol levels are extremely unhealthy which can trigger many health issues. There can be many possible factors which can contribute to high cholesterol levels. Unhealthy diet and inactivity are the major two causes behind high cholesterol levels. But not everyone is aware that high cholesterol level alone is a risk factor of many major health conditions especially heart diseases. Here are few health risks associated with high cholesterol levels which will help you understand the ill effects of high cholesterol and the need to keep it under control.

High cholesterol: Health condition linked to it

1. Stroke

Cholesterol can block the arteries. The arteries are responsible for supplying oxygen rich blood to the brain. High cholesterol levels can reduce or completely restrict the flow of blood to the brain. This can lead to stroke.

2. Coronary heart disease

This is the main risk associated with high cholesterol levels. High cholesterol levels leads to deposition of cholesterol on the walls of the arteries. This cholesterol build up leads to formation of plaque in the arteries. Plaque formation makes the arteries narrow which restricts the flow of blood through them and creates difficulty for the blood to reach different body parts. This altogether develops coronary heart disease. This further increases the risk of heart diseases.

3. Hypertension

High blood pressure is also related to cholesterol levels. When the blood flow is very slow due to deposition of cholesterol, it can lead to significant rise in blood pressure. High blood pressure and high cholesterol both further leads to heart diseases.

High cholesterol can also contribute to hypertension which can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases

Photo Credit: iStock

Ways to improve cholesterol level

The relation between cholesterol and heart diseases tell that you must keep your cholesterol levels healthy. Here are some ways to improve cholesterol to better heart health.

Skip consumption of bad fats, choose healthy fats. You can consume foods like nuts, fatty fishes, cheese, eggs, olive oil and many more.

Sedentary lifestyle is one if the major causes behind cholesterol levels. You need to exercise on regular basis to keep you cholesterol level healthy. A morning walk or a 30 minute workout at home can provide you enough benefit.

Obesity is another reason behind bad cholesterol levels. If you are overweight shed those extra kilos. Obesity can also trigger other health issues so, follow a restricted diet and exercise regimen to shed weight.

The long list of bad effects of smoking includes poor cholesterol as well. You need to quit smoking before its too late. Seek help for effective results. You should also monitor your alcohol consumption.

Eat a balanced diet rich in fibre for better cholesterol and nutrition. A balanced diet will also help you maintain a healthy weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

