Will Eating A Whole Egg Daily Increase Your Cholesterol? Find Out

Eggs, which are often hailed as an ideal food for keto diet, have often been blamed for increasing cholesterol levels in the body. However, the myth has now been busted as a recently conducted study has concluded that eggs do not contribute to an increase in cholesterol levels, as far as they are consumed in moderate amounts. The University of Eastern Finland study states that consuming one egg in a day or moderately high intake of dietary cholesterol does not increase risk of stroke.

Eggs for heart health: Will eating whole eggs increase cholesterol?

The findings suggest that moderate intake of cholesterol or consuming eggs on a daily basis are not associated with risk of stroke, even in people who are genetically predisposed to a greater effect of dietary cholesterol on serum cholesterol levels.

According to the MayoClinic, you can eat around 7 eggs in a week and it will not increase risk of heart disease. Cholesterol in eggs is one of the major reasons why eggs are considered to be harmful for people with heart disease. It mentions that there a few studies that may actually prevent some types of stroke.

The US Department of Agriculture states that one large egg contains around 186 mg of cholesterol, all of which is found in the yolk. However, this is along with the fact that other essential nutrients like Vitamin A, lutein, thiamine, calcium, iron, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12 are all present in egg yolk. So you can eat the whole egg, without worrying about cholesterol as far as you are keeping portion control in mind.

We ask Clinical nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta about consumption of eggs for cholesterol levels and heart health and she says, "If your cholesterol levels are high and you are a non-vegetarian having chicken for lunch and meat for dinner, you are getting cholesterol from other food sources as well. For people with such diets, we recommend to eat two egg whites in a day. Or, 1 whole egg twice or thrice a week."

"But if your cholesterols are fine and you're a vegetarian, you can have 1 egg every day with the yolk. This is because 300 mg of cholesterol is a recommended dietary allowance. If you have no health issues, then also you can have 1 egg every day with the yolk," adds Dr Rupali.

(Dr Rupali Datta is a Clinical Nutritionist at Fortis Escorts)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

