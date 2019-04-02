Nuts, Eggs And Other Foods You Should Eat For Healthy Teeth

Calcium-rich foods are important for healthy teeth

Highlights Nuts and eggs are good for teeth You must have dairy products for healthy teeth Vitamin C and A are both essential for healthy gums

Tooth decay occurs on destruction of your tooth structure. Tooth decay can affect tooth enamel, which is the outer coating of tooth, as well as the dentin layer of tooth. Poor diet is one of the leading causes of tooth decay. Starchy foods like breads and cereals, and sugary ones like soda, chocolate, cakes, etc tend to stay on teeth, and ultimately cause tooth decay. Poor oral health is also a major contributor to tooth decay. Because of these foods and poor oral health, bacteria digests food leftovers on teeth and turns them into acids. Saliva, acid, food debris together combine to form plaque, which clings to teeth. This results in cavities and formation of plaque on the surface of teeth.

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is of the opinion that several nutrients are required for maintaining tooth health. It is important to have dietary sources of Vitamin A and C, iron, calcium, zinc, phosphorus and proteins amongst others, for healthy teeth.

Foods good for teeth health

1. Leafy green vegetables

2. Dairy products

3. Almonds

4. Tofu

5. Eggs

6. Lean meat

7. Fatty fish

Dairy products, almonds, leafy greens and tofu are all rich sources of calcium; while eggs, lean meat and fatty fish are rich in phosphorus and help in mineralisation of teeth.

Dairy products are rich in calcium and are good for tooth health

Photo Credit: iStock

"Vitamin C and A are both essential for healthy gums. Fluorine is also essential for tooth health as it prevents decalcification. Also, probiotics are important as they help in preventing plaque and suppress growth of pathogens," says Pooja.

For healthy teeth and preventing tooth decay, cut off processed foods from your diet. Sugary foods or foods high in simple sugar create an acidic environment in the mouth and make room for tooth decay and cavities.

Make sure you brush your teeth twice daily with a toothpaste which contains fluoride. Flossing is as important as brushing teeth and make sure that you floss your teeth regularly to prevent tooth decay. Visit your dentist regularly for an oral test and professional cleaning.

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

