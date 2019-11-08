Diabetes: Are Your Blood Sugar Levels Under Control? Signs And Symptoms Of High Blood Sugar Levels You Must Watch Out For

Diabetes: You must check your blood sugar levels regularly if you are a diabetic

Diabetics need to keep their blood sugar levels under control. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can trigger complications of diabetes. A diabetic may experience shifts on blood sugar levels many times. Controlling blood sugar levels is an essential part of diabetes. When blood sugar levels go uncontrolled and are high, it is called hyperglycemia. It should be controlled on time with urgent treatment. If left untreated it can cause emergencies and serious conditions like diabetic coma. There can be many reasons behind spike in blood sugar levels like doing the wrong physical activity, not taking proper diabetic medication, eating wrong food, illness and many more. There are some symptoms that one may experience when blood sugar levels are high. Understanding these symptoms can help in taking control of the situation on time.

Diabetes: High Blood Sugar levels Signs and Symptoms

1. Frequent urination

When you have high blood sugar you kidneys start to produce more urine to get rid of the excess urine. If you notice you have to go more frequently to the bathroom then you must check your blood sugar levels once. This will also increase your thirst and make you drink more water than usual.

Diabetes: High blood sugar levels can make you pee more than usual

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Blurred vision

Spike in blood sugar levels can also affect your vision. You will notice that your vision may become blurry. This happens due to swollen lenses from fluid leaking. You may find difficulty in concentrating. It can also contribute to frequent headaches and problems while studying or driving.

3. Slow healing of wounds

When blood sugar levels are high it takes a long time for the wounds to heal. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels cause nerve damage which delays the healing process as it impairs blood circulation. Cuts, bruises or any other wound will take longer time to heal than usual. Diabetic foot is another condition that happens due to high blood sugar levels. You also need to take care of your feet as well.

4. Change in skin

High blood sugar levels can affect your skin as well. You may notice change in skin colour and cause thick areas of skin. If you are a diabetic you need to control blood sugar levels. It can also cause dryness, itchiness, discolouration or blisters. If you notice change in your skin then you must consult your doctor.

High Blood Sugar Levels Signs: You may notice change in skin due to high blood sugars

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Dental issues

High blood sugar levels can also affect your blood sugar levels. It can majorly cause gum problems. You may experience red and inflamed gums. You may also notice blood while brushing your teeth. You must check with your doctor if you any kind of dental issue for a long time.

