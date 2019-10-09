Diabetes: Turmeric Can Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels; Here's Is The Right Method To Use It

Diabetes diet: Turmeric can be added to milk for better blood sugar levels

Diabetes management requires a constant check on the blood sugar levels. A diabetic should maintain healthy blood sugar levels to control the complication of diabetes. The foods consumed majorly affect blood sugar levels. A diabetes diet should include foods that can naturally control blood sugar levels or those which does not negatively impact the blood sugar levels. There are various foods that help control blood sugar levels. Just like these foods turmeric, the golden spice can help in controlling blood sugar levels. Along with a healthy diet and lifestyle, adding turmeric to your diabetic diet can help you lower your blood sugar levels.

Diabetes control: Benefits of turmeric for diabetics

Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties. This amazing spice is found in almost every Indian kitchen and is widely used for both medical and non-medical purposes. A study published in 2013 also suggested that curcumin present in turmeric can reduce the level of glucose in blood and control other complications of diabetes.

Chief Dietician Ms. Pavithra N Raj explains, "Turmeric is made up of a component called curcumin and substance is called Curcuma Longa, which has many health benefits because it is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. These antioxidants help in fighting against free radicals which can cause oxidative damage. Curcumin component in turmeric helps to prevent fatty deposits in the blood vessels of your body and prevent the growth of fatty tissue.

Studies on animals have shown that curcumin, improves the activity and performance of pancreatic cells, called beta cells, by repairing and regenerating these beta cells. The spice also reduces glucose creation in the liver. Increase insulin sensitivity, which leads to lower blood sugar levels. It can be used for the preparation of all curries as a major spice or a pinch can be added to a glass of milk daily.

Turmeric has following beneficial effects:

Glucose lowering effect

Improved beta-cell function

Improved fatty acid oxidation and utilization

Diabetes: Turmeric can help you control blood sugar levels with regular consumption

Photo Credit: iStock

Nutritionist, Soumita Biswas also explains "Turmeric affects glycemia as well as Diabetes mellitus. The active constituents of turmeric are flavonoid Curcumin (doferuloymethane) improves insulin resistance. It is a constituent of the medicine which is used to treat Diabetes. According to studies, it has a beneficial effect on diabetic-related complications such as liver disorder, adipocyte dysfunction, neuropathy, nephropathy, pancreatic disorder etc."

How to consume turmeric for diabetes and how much?

"In Indian diet turmeric can be used in all the curries and in most of the preparations. Those who do not use it in cooking can consume raw turmeric on an empty stomach for it's anti-inflammatory property. The dose of turmeric is 500-2000mg per day, which is generally covered in an Indian diet," Soumita explains.

Diabetes: You can also prepare turmeric milk for better management of blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

Add turmeric to your diet for better management of blood sugar levels and also follow all the guidelines shared by your doctor.

(Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

(Soumita Biswas, Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

