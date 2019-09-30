Turmeric Milk: Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Golden Milk; Method To Prepare It

Turmeric Milk Health Benefits: Turmeric milk is also known as golden milk

Turmeric milk is also known as golden milk. Turmeric is loaded with health benefits and offers you multiple medicinal properties. There are different ways to add turmeric to diet. Turmeric milk is a great way to consume turmeric. Turmeric milk is extremely healthy and might be your grandmother's favourite remedy for most ailments which has now become quite famous. Turmeric milk is loaded with multiple properties which can work wonders for your health. You can prepare turmeric milk at your home with minimum ingredients and avail all the health benefits it offers. Here are some noticeable health benefits of turmeric milk and method to prepare it.

Health benefits of turmeric milk

1. Helps in fighting inflammation

Turmeric is rich in curcumin which can help in controlling inflammation. Turmeric milk can help in controlling inflammation. It is especially good for arthritis patients. It can also help in relieving joint pain. It will reduce both pain and fatigue.

2. A powerful source of antioxidants

Turmeric is loaded with antioxidants. Curcumin in turmeric is loaded with antioxidant properties. Antioxidants protect your body from any possible damage from free radicals. It will help you fight cell damage.

Turmeric milk can help you fight joint pain

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Promotes heart health

Turmeric is good for your heart health as well. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can help you reduce the risk of heart diseases. Adding turmeric milk to your diet is a great way to preserve your heart health.

4. Helps in controlling blood sugar levels

Turmeric milk is also good for diabetics. Cinnamon is also included in turmeric milk which can help in reducing blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetic you can consult your doctor once and manage your blood sugar levels with turmeric along with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

5. Boosts immunity and brain function

Turmeric is loaded with properties which can contribute to better immunity. Consumption of turmeric milk can help you prevent infections, cold, flu and many other health issues. Various studies have also mentioned that turmeric milk can boost brain function and improve memory.

Method to prepare turmeric milk

To prepare turmeric milk you need some unsweetened milk, one tablespoon of turmeric, a small amount of grated ginger, a pinch of black pepper and some honey. Take all these ingredients and bring to a boil. Strain the milk and add a pinch of cinnamon on top of it.

You can combine some simple ingredients to prepare turmeric milk

Photo Credit: iStock

You can also try another simple recipe by adding half teaspoon of turmeric into milk and boil the mixture. You can later add honey according to taste.

