This Simple Homemade Drink Can Help You Manage Diabetes And PCOS Effectively, Expert Tells How

Managing conditions like PCOS and diabetes requires a holistic approach, and sometimes, the simplest remedies can have a profound impact. One such natural hack that is gaining attention is the use of Ceylon cinnamon, a spice known for its gentle yet potent effects on blood sugar levels and overall well-being. If you or your loved ones are struggling with diabetes or PCOS, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has a simple but powerful remedy that can help you manage the symptoms.

To make this drink, add one-fourth to half tablespoon of Sri Lankan (Ceylon) cinnamon to a glass of warm water and drink it 30 minutes before meals. According to Palak, regular consumption of this cinnamon concoction reduces blood sugar spikes, improves insulin sensitivity and helps you feel more balanced and energised all day long.

Why Ceylon cinnamon and not regular cinnamon, you ask? Well, Ceylon cinnamon is gentler on the body and rich in antioxidants. It is also especially effective in supporting blood sugar levels. This natural ingredient is simple, affordable and deeply healing.

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared a simple gut-healing cubes recipe to combat bloating. Here is the full recipe:

1. Take 1 cup of aloe vera juice, 1 small piece of raw turmeric blended with water to make 1/4th cup of juice, 1 tsp ashwagandha powder, juice of 1 lemon and 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder and blend them together until smooth.

2. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze.

3. Each morning, take one cube, melt it in warm water and drink.

This simple ice cube can help reset your gut naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.