Too Much Cinnamon Can Reduce The Effectiveness Of Your Medicines, Reveals Study; How To Use Safely

Cinnamon is a popular spice known for its potential health benefits. It can help regulate blood sugar levels, improve heart health and reduce inflammation. it is also rich in antioxidants and possess antimicrobial properties. due to these many benefits and a comforting taste, cinnamon has taken a permanent place in everyone's diet. However, consuming too much of this spice can contribute to some side effects.

A recent study led by researchers at the University of Mississippi Centre has revealed that cinnamaldehyde, the key element of cinnamon may interfere with how your body processes prescription medications.

The study published in Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences found that intake of large amounts of cinnamon could reduce the effects of drugs. However, using cinnamon as a spice in limited amounts is unlikely to cause issues.

"Health concerns could arise if excessive amounts of supplements are consumed without the knowledge of health care provider or prescriber of the medications. Overconsumption of supplements could lead to a rapid clearance of the prescription medicine from the body, and that could result in making the medicine less effective," said Shabana Khan, a principal scientist involved in the study.

The study also highlights that the type of cinnamon also matters. For instance, using cinnamon oil topically raises no risk of interfering with your meds. However, cinnamon bark, particularly Cassia cinnamon may pose greater risk.

Ceylon or true cinnamon from Sri Lanka is considered safer.

Should you stop using cinnamon?

Not really. Sprinkling some cinnamon powder on your coffee, baked goods and other foods may not cause any harm. Remember to consume it in moderation. If you are using it as a dietary supplement, you must seek medical advice.

"People who suffer from chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, asthma, obesity, HIV, AIDS, or depression should be cautious when using cinnamon or any other supplements. Our best advice is to talk to a healthcare provider before using any supplements along with prescription medicine. By definition, supplements are not meant to treat, cure, or mitigate any disease," said Dr. Khan.

Consuming too much cinnamon can cause many more health issues. Some of these include:

May cause liver damage: Excessive intake of cinnamon, particularly cassia cinnamon, can lead to liver toxicity due to its high coumarin content.

Low blood sugars: Cinnamon is well-known for its ability to lower blood sugar. However, eating too much may cause a significant drop.

Gastrointestinal issues: Large amounts of cinnamon can cause digestive problems such as upset stomach, diarrhea, or nausea.

Blood thinning: High doses of cinnamon may affect blood clotting and could interact negatively with blood-thinning medications.

How to safely consume:

If you consume cinnamon regularly, consider using Ceylon cinnamon instead of cassia, as it has lower coumarin levels.

If you have any pre-existing condition, speak with a healthcare professional before significantly increasing your cinnamon intake.

It is absolutely safe to add some cinnamon to your daily diet. Remember, moderation is the key!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.