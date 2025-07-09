Internet Calls Cinnamon A Natural Fat-Burner. Does It Actually Help In Weight Loss?

In the past few years, as weight loss drugs, medicines, and supplements have flooded the market, many people have been returning to kitchen basics for natural aids to lose weight. A recent survey found that 87% Indians wanted to know more about non-drug-assisted weight-loss methods, even as injectibles like Wegovy and Mounjaro make their entry in India.

The trend of going back to kitchen basics to lose weight appears to be driven by influencers and even Bollywood celebrities. The latest ingredient gaining popularity for weight loss is cinnamon, and one of its fans is actor Harshvardhan Rane, whose old video recently resurfaced, in which he calls cinnamon his personal 'fat burner'.

Cinnamon AKA Dalchini

Cinnamon, or dalchini as it's commonly known in India, is a fragrant spice derived from the inner bark of trees belonging to the Cinnamomum genus. In Indian households, dalchini has long been used in everything from masala chai and biryanis, to Ayurvedic remedies for colds, coughs, and digestive issues.

Traditionally valued more for its medicinal properties than its flavour alone, dalchini is often found in kadhas, herbal teas, and even post-meal spice blends to aid digestion. While most Indians are familiar with the robust, slightly spicy flavour of Cassia cinnamon (the common type sold here), its milder and sweeter cousin Ceylon cinnamon, also known as "true cinnamon", is gaining popularity for its health benefits and lower coumarin content. Coumarin is an anticoagulant derived from certain plants, and can also be made in a laboratory.

What Makes Cinnamon So Special?

Dr Archana Batra, Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, explains that cinnamon has long been used both in Indian foods and in traditional remedies for its antioxidant, antibacterial, and digestive benefits.

Scientifically, it plays a role in:

Regulating blood sugar

"Fluctuating blood sugar levels can lead to frequent cravings, especially for sweets and carbs. Cinnamon helps keep this in check, making it easier to manage weight," says Dr Batra. This stability helps curb hunger pangs and manage insulin spikes.

Boosting metabolism

The key compound here is cinnamaldehyde, which gives cinnamon its distinctive flavour and also stimulates metabolism.

"While cinnamon alone won't lead to drastic weight loss, it can be a valuable metabolic booster when paired with a healthy diet and lifestyle," she adds.

Reducing inflammation

Chronic inflammation is often linked to weight gain and metabolic issues. With its rich antioxidant profile, cinnamon helps combat that.

Can Cinnamon Really Help You Lose Weight?

According to Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, Nutritionist and Founder of The Health Pantry, cinnamon may not be a miracle, but it's certainly helpful.

"It helps your body handle carbs and sugars better, which indirectly supports fat metabolism and appetite control," she adds.

She elaborates on how it works:

Improves insulin sensitivity: Particularly with Ceylon cinnamon, compounds like cinnamaldehyde and polyphenols help reduce fat storage.

Slows gastric emptying: Making you feel fuller for longer, which can reduce overall calorie intake.

Supports post-meal blood sugar control: "The traditional Indian habit of having cinnamon tea after meals actually has scientific merit," she notes.

Citing a 2020 study published in Lipids in Health and Disease, Khushboo points out that 3 gram of cinnamon taken daily over 3 months led to lower blood glucose, better insulin sensitivity, and improved cholesterol levels.

Cinnamon or dalchini as it's commonly known in India. Photo: Unsplash

But she warns, "Cinnamon is a support tool, not magic. It works best when paired with whole foods, regular movement, adequate sleep, and stress control."

What The Research Really Says

Vidhi Chawla, dietician and founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, also seems to agree with other experts.

"The primary scientific reason cinnamon is linked to weight loss revolves around its impact on blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity," she says. By mimicking insulin, it helps cells absorb glucose more efficiently, thereby stabilising sugar levels and reducing cravings.

Vidhi also notes the effect of cinnamon on metabolism.

"Cinnamaldehyde has been shown to increase the activity of genes and enzymes involved in fat metabolism. It may also have mild thermogenic properties, helping the body burn slightly more calories," she adds.

She highlights its other perks like:

Antioxidant support : Polyphenols in cinnamon help reduce inflammation, which is often linked to obesity.

: Polyphenols in cinnamon help reduce inflammation, which is often linked to obesity. Heart health: Cinnamon may lower total and LDL cholesterol.

Cinnamon may lower total and LDL cholesterol. Appetite suppression: Thanks to its blood sugar-balancing effects and fibre content, it promotes satiety.

The Dos And Don'ts Of Using Cinnamon For Weight Loss

All three experts agree on one crucial point: quality and quantity matter.

"For daily use, I always recommend Ceylon cinnamon - safer and gentler on the body compared to Cassia, which is higher in coumarin and can be toxic in excess," says Khushboo.

Cinnamon may aid in weight loss. Photo: Unsplash

There can be side effects of consuming too much Cassia cinnamon or using high-dose supplements (which we will get to in a bit). So, here's how to use cinnamon instead:

One fourth to half a teaspoon per day is usually safe

Add it to warm water, teas, oats, smoothies, or fruits

Avoid capsules or supplements unless under the guidance of a qualified practitioner

Side Effects

Even though experts point out that while generally safe in typical culinary amounts, excessive consumption, especially of Cassia cinnamon (the most common type), can pose risks due to its coumarin content. According to Vidhi, it can cause:

Liver Damage: High doses of coumarin can be toxic to the liver. Individuals with pre-existing liver conditions should be particularly cautious.

Low Blood Sugar (Hypoglycemia): If consumed in very large amounts, particularly by those on diabetes medication, it could potentially lower blood sugar too much.

Mouth Sores: Some people may experience allergic reactions, leading to mouth sores (cinnamon stomatitis).

Breathing Problems: Inhaling dry ground cinnamon can cause irritation, coughing, or even aspiration pneumonia.

Remember

Cinnamon isn't a quick fix or a miracle solution - but it's certainly not just hype either. Its benefits are rooted in both traditional wisdom and modern science (which is rare). Whether you're trying to curb cravings, balance your blood sugar, or boost your metabolism gently, cinnamon can play a supportive role.

But it won't single-handedly melt away fat.