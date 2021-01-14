Weight loss: Egg Whites, Sesame Seeds And Other Superfoods That A Nutritionist Consumes Daily

Weight loss: Apple cider vinegar is a superfood you can have daily

Highlights Apple cider vinegar can aid digestion

Egg whites can help in boosting immunity

Sesame seeds (til) are rich in calcium and protein

When it comes to superfoods, we all want to just jump into the bandwagon, considering how healthy and super nutritious they are. And no, we are not just referring to the popular ones like avocado, seeds, nuts, etc. Experts believe that even basic and simple foods like jaggery, aliv seeds and ghee, that are easily available and immensely versatile, can also be termed as superfoods. Nutritionist and author Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to share a couple of superfoods that she consumed daily. Keep reading to know what they are.

Superfoods that a nutritionist consumes daily

In one of her recent Reels Makhija reveals that apple cider vinegar, egg whites and sesame seeds are amongst the superfoods she consumes daily.

1. Apple cider vinegar: This magical potion is popular to provide an array of health benefits like weight loss, better skin and hair. Makhija consumes it daily since it aids digestion, activates enzymes and reduces blood sugar spikes. Add 10 ml of ACV in one glass of water and have it on an empty stomach to reap maximum benefits from it.

Apple cider vinegar is the magic potion with an arrayh of health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skincare Tips: Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help You Fight Skin Problems? Here's The Right Way To Use It

2. Egg whites: Now they are an excellent source of protein. They can help you with weight loss as well as repaid and build-up of muscles. For the Mumbai-based nutritionist, egg whites help in improving immunity, reducing sugar cravings and improving stamina. We bet you didn't know that humble egg whites could do so much, right?

Also read: How Many Eggs Can You Safely Eat In Day? Expert Reveals The Answer

3. Sesame seeds (til): They are abundantly available in winter. From gur chikki to til patti, there are several ways to increase your intake of sesame seeds or til in winter. It is rich in zinc and Vitamin E, and can boost production of collagen. Sesame seeds are an excellent source of calcium and protein. They are a superfood for your bones and muscles.

Makhija ends the video saying to be continued. Well, we surely can't wait to know more such interesting superfoods that the nutritionist consumes every day. Till then, stay tuned!

Also read: Winter Diet: Grab These Nutritionist Recommended Superfoods To Stay Warm This Winter

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.