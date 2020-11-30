Winter Diet: Grab These Nutritionist Recommended Superfoods To Stay Warm This Winter

Do not forgot to drink enough water during the winter season

During the winter season wearing body warmers, sweaters, applying cold creams and moisturising skin helps fight the cold weather. But, it is equally important to protect your body from inside and give it good nourishment. According to Ayurveda, during winters, the human body generates a lot of energy to keep us warm. This is why there is additional demand for extra calories and you also feel hungrier during the winter season. The good news is food is more easily digestible during winters as compared to summers. Bet you didn't know that winters are the best time to boost your immunity as well. Here are some foods that you should definitely eat during this cold weather.

Superfoods for the winter season

1. Honey

Honey is a natural sugar that is warm in nature and its regular intake helps in keeping the body warm too. This is one of the reasons why excess intake of honey during summers is not advisable. It is rich in antioxidants and improves body cholesterol. Honey regulates blood sugar and increases athletic performance. Honey is also good for sore throat and cold.

Honey is loaded with antioxidants that can help reduce sore throat symptoms

2. Sesame Seeds

Chikki is an Indian sweet dish which is popular during winters. Do you know what chikkis are made of? Well, chikkis are made of sesame seeds that are known to keep you warm during the winter season. Sesame seeds are a good source of fiber, plant protein, several vitamins and more. It helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, support bone health and aid in the formation of blood cells.

3. Root Vegetable

For those who are not quite sure of what root vegetables are, they are vegetables that grow below the surface, like radish, turnip and sweet potatoes. Root vegetables give warmth to the body as their digestion is slower that generates more heat.

4. Ghee

You must have noticed that during the winter season your mother puts some extra ghee on your rotis. Well, she does that for a reason. Desi Ghee is the most easily digestible fat which gives the body the much-needed warmth.

5. Ginger

Ginger has thermogenic properties that help in keeping you warm during winters. It also aids metabolism and promotes blood flow. Brew yourself a hot cup of ginger tea in the morning and you are good to go.

6. Dry Fruits

Dry fruits like almonds, raisins and cashews are superfoods for your overall health. They also help in curing Anemia and other diseases that are caused due to deficiency of vitamins and iron.

Nuts are power packed with essential nutrients

7. Tulsi

Most of you must be aware of the fact that tulsi has medicinal properties. It is rich in Vitamin A, C, iron and zinc which help the body to fight cold-borne diseases like cough, cold, sinus, and other respiratory problems.

8. Eggs

There is a reason why eggs are termed as a superfood. Eggs are in huge demand during winters. They are a powerhouse of energy and are also rich in proteins and vitamins which help in keeping the body warm.

Conclusion:

Add these foods to your meals for a healthy body. People tend to drink less water in winters. Hence, set a reminder to drink enough water to keep your body hydrated.

(Pooja Banga is a certified nutritionist and a wellness coach who specializes in the field of Holistic nutritionist, weight loss and Sports nutrition)

