These Tiny Red Seeds Can Have Magical Effects On Hair Growth And Immunity- Expert Decodes Health Benefits You Cannot Miss

Aliv seeds can help in boosting immunity and aiding recovery

Highlights Aliv seeds benefit people with alopecia and male pattern baldness

They can help children reaching puberty

They are a rich source of iron and folic acid

Aliv seeds or halim seeds or garden cress seeds can surely be known as forgotten foods in India, according to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. From boosting hair growth to being beneficial for lactating women, there are multiple ways in which these tiny seeds can benefit you. You can soake aliv seeds overnight and add them to milk and drink it in bedtime. Another way to include them in your diet is by preparing small laddoos with aliv seeds, ghee, coconut and jaggery and have them as a mid-meal snack.

All the reasons you need to include aliv seeds in your diet

These red-coloured seeds have been mentioned in Ayurveda for being beneficial for postpartum recovery. It can give your skin and hair the right kind of boost after childbirth, says Diwekar in her IGTV. In fact, these seeds must be part of your diet after delivery, she adds.

Also read: 5 Nuts And Seeds Loaded With Omega-3 Fatty Acids You Must Add To Your Plant-Based Diet

And not just postpartum, but these seeds are beneficial for one and all. Here's how:

1. Aliv seeds are a rich source of iron, folic acid, Vitamin E and Vitamin A. They have immunity-boosting properties. For people recovering from coronavirus, these seeds can be beneficial.

2. The seeds can also be helpful in improving your fertility. If you are trying to get pregnant, include aliv sees in your diet.

3. They can work wonders for children who are hitting puberty. It can be helpful for reducing acne breakouts.

Aliv seeds can be helpful if you are having acne breakouts

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Menopausal women who experience a patchy skin can also benefit by including aliv seeds in their diet, Diwekar informs.

Also read: Hair Fall And Menopause: What Is The Connection? Here Are Some Tips That Can Help You Fight Hair Fall

5. If you are young and suffering from alopecia, make sure to include aliv seeds in your diet. Similarly, middle-aged men bearing the brunt of male pattern baldness can benefit from eating aliv seeds.

6. "Aliv has chemo-protective effects and can be helpful for cancer patients who are undergoind treatment," she adds.

7. Mood swings and sugar cravings, that come handy with PMS, can be reduced by including aliv seeds in diet.

Point to note

Traditionally, aliv seeds are consumed along with healthy fat sources. So, you can prepare aliv laddoos with ghee, coconut and jaggery, or you can have a pinch of them with milk at bedtime. Fat sources ease down assimilation of nutrients from aliv seeds, says Diwekar.

Also read: Diabetes: This Bedtime Drink Can Help You Control Your Blood Sugar Levels; Know The Right Method To Use

Portion size needs to be controlled when it comes to consuming aliv seeds. People who are having it for the first time may find them difficult to digest. "Don't overdo it," Diwekar cautions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.