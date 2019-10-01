Diabetes: This Bedtime Drink Can Help You Control Your Blood Sugar Levels; Know The Right Method To Use

Diabetes diet: Apple cider vinegar is an effective remedy for diabetes

Diabetes diet consists of foods that can help in controlling blood sugar levels naturally. If you are a diabetic it is extremely important for you to control blood sugar levels to control the complications of diabetes. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can harm your body in many ways. Making some simple changes in your diet and lifestyle can help you manage blood sugar levels effectively. Adding some healthy diabetes-friendly foods to your diet is a simple way to manage blood sugar levels. There are many foods that are beneficial for diabetics to lower blood sugar levels naturally. Similarly, apple cider vinegar is beneficial for diabetes patients. It can help you manage diabetes and control blood sugar levels.

Apple cider vinegar is loaded with health benefits. It has gained popularity in recent times and is commonly used for weight loss. Apple cider vinegar is often used as a home remedy for various conditions. It is loaded with multiple benefits. Apple cider vinegar is beneficial for diabetes patients as well. Here's how it can help diabetics and how to drink apple cider vinegar to control blood sugar levels.

Diabetes: Apple cider vinegar to lower blood sugar levels

Multiple studies stress on the benefits of apple cider vinegar for diabetes. It is especially good for type-2 diabetes. A study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine in 2018 also highlighted the benefits of apple cider vinegar for diabetics.

Dietician and Nutritionist Jasleen Kaur explains, "Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body is not able to produce insulin and manage blood sugar levels appropriately. Apple cider vinegar not only helps to reduce weight and beer belly it also helps to reduce the blood sugar levels."

Diabetes: Some foods can help you control blood sugar levels naturally

Photo Credit: iStock

What is the best time to drink apple cider vinegar?

"It has been observed that taking apple cider vinegar before bedtime helps to moderate the blood sugar levels of patients suffering from diabetes. Taking one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in hot water before bedtime is god for a diabetes patient. It can also help in normalising fasting sugar in the morning,"

Diabetes diet: Drinking apple cider vinegar at night is beneficial for diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

How to consume apple cider vinegar for diabetes?

You should over consume apple cider vinegar. Add two tablespoons of vinegar to a tall glass of water. Do not drink apple cider vinegar straight. Always dilate it before consuming it. You can once check with your doctor before adding apple cider vinegar to your diet to manage blood sugar levels. Apple cider vinegar can give you some relief but you need to ensure a proper diet, regular exercise and follow the medications and precautions suggested by your doctor for better management of blood sugar levels.

(Jasleen Kaur is a Delhi based Dietician & Nutritionist, Founder and mentor Just Diet Clinic)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

