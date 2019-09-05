Diabetes Diet: Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels With Almonds; Know How Many Almonds You Should Eat

Diabetes: Almonds can help you control blood sugar levels and promote heart health

A diabetes diet consists of foods which can help in controlling blood sugar levels. Lower blood sugar levels help in preventing complications of diabetes. Foods which can increase blood sugar levels should be avoided as much as possible. Better management of blood sugar levels can help a diabetes patient lead a normal life. A diabetic has to draw a clear line between healthy and unhealthy foods for them. Some foods which can make it easier for you to manage diabetes by not affecting your blood sugar levels negatively. Similarly almond is one of the healthiest nuts which you can add to your diabetes diet. Almonds are loaded with nutrients which can be a part of everyone's diet but this amazing nut can make it easier for a diabetic to manage blood sugar levels and fight diabetes effectively.

Almonds for diabetes

Almonds are rich in many essential nutrients. Almonds have shown properties which can help in controlling blood sugar levels. Many studies and experts also suggest that almonds can bring down blood sugar levels naturally.

Senior dietitian Ruchika Jain explained, "Among all the nuts almond is one of the best nuts. It is full of nutrients and loaded with calories as well. Almonds are a good mid time snack for a diabetic patient. The presence of magnesium makes it beneficial for diabetesand controls blood sugar levels. Few studies have been conducted recently which indicates that almonds if consumed in a good quantity for long run can help controlling blood sugars. Since cardiovascular diseases are one of the complications of diabetes. Almonds can improve cardiac health in diabetes patients and reduce their risk of heart diseases as well."

Diabetes diet: Almonds can reduce the risk of heart diseases in diabetics

Photo Credit: iStock

Dr. Mahesh. D. M, Consultant, Endocrinology also added, "Almonds help control glucose levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for people with Type 2 diabetes. It is also rich in Vitamin E and magnesium which promotes healthy bones, normal blood pressure, and good muscle and nerve function. An ounce of almonds before eating a carbohydrate meal can result in a 30 percent reduction in post-meal glucose levels for patients with Type 2 diabetes. Almonds can also reduce bad cholesterol, i.e. small dense particles of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), too much of which can block the arteries."

How to consume almonds and how many almonds in a day?

Dietitian Ruchika further explained that a diabetic patient should not eat salted or fried almonds which are available in the market. Raw almonds are the best for a diabetic. It can be consumed early morning or as an evening snack.

Diabetes: Choose raw almonds to control blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

"Almonds are high in calories so if you are adding almonds to your diet you need to reduce your overall calorie intake to avoid weight gain. If a diabetes patient is consuming normal calories, adding almonds will make the total calorie count extremely high. Therefore other calories should be controlled before consuming almonds to control blood sugar levels.

Creating a balance of calories and consuming almonds will definitely give positive results to a diabetic patient. It is normally recommended to consume 6-8 almonds a day but for a diabetic patient, the quantity should be more. Controlling the overall calorie count is very crucial. But the safe limit is 6-8 almonds." Ruchika added.

(Dr. Mahesh. D. M, Consultant - Endocrinology at Aster CMI Hospital)

(Ruchika Jain is a senior dietitian at Aakash Super Specialty Hospital)

