Diabetes: Best Breakfast Options For Diabetics To Keep Blood Sugar Levels Under Control

Diabetes diet: Do not skip breakfast if you have diabetes

Breakfast is the most important of the day but most people do not give much attention to it. A healthy and nutrition-packed breakfast is recommended to everyone especially diabetics. The right breakfast plays an important role in a diabetes diet. It leaves a positive impact on the blood sugar levels throughout the day and insulin sensitivity. If you are a diabetic you need to choose the elements of your breakfast with a low glycaemic index. A diabetic diet should contain such foods which do not increase the blood sugar levels. Here are some breakfast ideas which are healthy for a diabetes patient. These foods will leave a positive impact on the blood sugar levels and ensure a better flow of energy throughout the day.

Diabetes diet: Healthy breakfast options

1. Eggs

An egg is the most common option for breakfast. It is loaded with protein which is extremely healthy. An egg is a healthy breakfast option for a diabetes patient. You can scramble an egg or consume boiled egg. But do not over-consume eggs. Add a restricted amount on some days of the week. This is also a quick and easy option to choose for breakfast. You can also prepare an omelette at times.

Eggs are loaded with protein which makes them a healthy breakfast option

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Whole-grain cereal

Cereal is another common breakfast option which can be added to your diabetes diet. It is high in fibre which controls blood sugar levels. But make sure that it is a whole-grain cereal without sugar content. You can also add some fruits on the top of it with some milk.

3. Almonds with fruits

Almonds are packed with nutrition and are extremely healthy. Almonds are beneficial for a diabetic as well. Magnesium content of almonds makes them extremely healthy for a diabetes patient by controlling blood sugar levels. You can eat 6-8 almonds for breakfast along with some fruits like watermelon, papaya, apple, orange, berries and peach.

4. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is another healthy breakfast option which can be consumed by a diabetic. Choose unsweetened oatmeal. It is also easy to prepare which will not take much time to prepare. Add some fruits and almonds on top of it to make it extremely nutritious.

Oats are high in fibre which can be added to your diabetes diet

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Yogurt

Starting your day with fresh yogurt is a healthy way to start your day. Choose low-fat unsweetened yogurt. It will contain restricted carbs with a high amount of protein. But check the portion size with your doctor before adding it to your breakfast. You can all some berries on the top of it to enhance its taste and nutritional value.

If you are a diabetic you need to be very careful about what to eat and what not to keeping into consideration the effect of the food consumed on blood sugar levels. Try thee breakfast option and follow all the precautions described by your doctor to control blood sugar levels. You can also consult your doctor once to get a clear picture of the best foods to start your day with.

