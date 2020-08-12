5 Nuts And Seeds Loaded With Omega-3 Fatty Acids You Must Add To Your Plant-Based Diet

Omega-3 fatty acids helps boost heart health

Highlights Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for the body

A handful of nuts are loaded with nutrients

It is advised to eat nuts daily

Omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in your body and overall health. These are extremely beneficial for your heart health. Omega-3s are also beneficial for your mind and mental health. Studies have shown that these can help manage the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Better eye health, controlled risk of heart disease, controlled inflammation, reduced menstrual pain, healthy skin and strong bone and joints are some notable benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. Several foods are naturally loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. But the maximum of these sources are animal-based products. Here are some nuts and seeds loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that can be part of your vegetarian of a plant-based diet.

Nuts and seeds loaded with omega-3 fatty acids

1. Walnuts

Walnut is loaded with several essential nutrients. It is one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids. It is also rich in antioxidants. Some of the health benefits of walnuts include - reduces inflammation, low blood pressure, healthy weight management, controlled risk of type-2 diabetes and good for brain health.

Nuts are power-packed with essential nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are packed with essential nutrients and helpful in providing these to vegetarians. These seeds are also loaded with protein and fibre which can assist in weight loss. Flaxseeds can offer you omega-3 and can be added to your diet in several ways.

Also read: 5 Impressive Health Benefits Of Flax Seeds

3. Pumpkin seeds

Many are not aware of the amazing health benefits pumpkin seeds can offer. These seeds are a good source of protein, iron, zinc, magnesium, calcium, folate, beta-carotene and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Also read: Pumpkin Seeds: 7 Amazing Health Benefits

4. Peanuts

Peanuts can also help in weight loss. These have a strong nutritional profile. Peanuts are an excellent source of plant-based protein, fibre, omega-3 and several other essential vitamins and minerals. Choose unsalted and non-fried peanuts for snacking.

If consumed in moderation, peanuts can help in weight management

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Hazelnut

Protein, fibre, vitamin E, magnesium, thiamin, copper, vitamin B6, folate, potassium and zinc are some the vitamin and minerals hazelnuts can offer. These contain a good amount of omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids.

Also read: Top Reasons Why You Must Eat Nuts Daily; Know Health Benefits and Best Nuts You Should Be Eating

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.