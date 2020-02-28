Hair Fall And Menopause: What Is The Connection? Here Are Some Tips That Can Help You Fight Hair Fall

Menopause can contribute to hair fall due to hormonal changes

Menopause is a natural biological process which every woman experience after a certain age. It marks the end of a woman's reproductive period. Menopause usually begins during the late 40s or early 50s. Women also experience many symptoms during menopause as the body goes through several hormonal changes. Some symptoms of menopause include mood swings, fatigue, depression, muscle aches, headaches, missed periods and hot flashes. Hair fall is another problem that can be a result of menopause. This mainly happens due to hormonal imbalance.

Menopause and hair fall: What is the connection?

Dr. Aruna Kalra, director at Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital explains, "Post-menopausal women face a sudden drop in the levels of their reproductive hormones - oestrogen and progesterone, which have other body functions as well. The major function is to absorb calcium from the bloodstream, and also being a hair-friendly hormone assists in strengthening the hair follicles and prevent hair loss. This is also evident from the fact that most of the women face the hair fall out during or post-pregnancy attributing to the dropping levels of oestrogen."

Apart from hormonal changes, other factors include high-stress levels, other co-morbidities, and lack of nutrient absorption. It is always advised to undergo complete health check-ups during or post-menopause. Various other conditions like proper thyroid functioning is also an essential factor contributing to hair growth.

How to fight hair fall during menopause?

Dr. Aruna Kalra further explains ways to fight hair fall during menopause. Here some tips you need to follow may include-

1. Avoid stress

While reduced estrogen levels can lead to extreme mood swings, anxiety and depression, that triggers the stress hormones, it is important to control and keep a check on it. Stress busters like meditation, yoga, and regular exercise or just daily walking can help.

2. Complete your nutrient pack

Consuming a healthy balanced diet to complete your nutrition deficiency acts as the best defense mechanism against hair loss. Include whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in every meal. Drinking green tea and taking vitamin B6 and folic acid supplements may help restore hair growth as well. Essential fatty acids also play a crucial role in maintaining hair health.

3. Go Natural

The best remedy to prevent hair fall, drying and breakage are to keep away from heating tools like hairdryers and hair straightening tools. Extensions and other styling methods can also weaken your hair and cause early hair loss.

(Dr. Aruna Kalra, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology,CK Birla Hospital For Women, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.