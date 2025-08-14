Expert Rashi Chowdhary Shares Hacks To Beat Menopause Symptoms With Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In a recent podcast with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, wellness expert Rashi Chowdhary opened up about the hacks that helped manage menopause symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats and extremely erratic cycles. She revealed that these strategies also helped her lose stubborn fat. Samantha Ruth Prabhu started the conversation by saying, "I know that the hormones are going out of whack. So what can we do to support it?" Ms Chowdhary outlined three basic things that women should know to address the pain points of any perimenopausal woman.

The first is insulin resistance, so she advises being strategic with carb intake. The second is skin health. She said everyone who is suffering from perimenopause should worry about wrinkles or getting old, so she advised adding collagen. The third is supporting progesterone through natural mimickers.

In her caption, Rashi Chowdhary explained that adjusting her diet played a key role in controlling these symptoms. She said she focuses on meals that are protein-rich and lower in carbohydrates and avoids late dinners with heavy carbs like rice.

According to her, this helps keep insulin and melatonin in balance, improves sleep, regulates cortisol and prevents puffiness and bloating. She also emphasised the importance of having collagen. "When estrogen drops, collagen production slows, which affects your skin, hair, and even joints," she wrote.

Rashi Chowdhary also mentioned how she uses collagen in her daily routine. She adds two scoops of collagen to her green juice daily, with creatine - a routine she has been following for years, even before collagen was trending. "I've started using a new collagen brand that absorbs easily, but there are lots of other good options too, based on your preference," she added.

Another crucial hack Rashi mentioned was supporting progesterone, the first hormone that starts to drop during perimenopause and is often the cause of adult acne, anxiety, mood issues and period pain.

To support this, Ms Chowdhary recommends early dinners, stress management, consuming enough good fats and at least 1-2 g/kg of protein. She also suggested adding progesterone mimickers, especially Vitex (chasteberry), in the morning for a few cycles if still menstruating. However, she advised that these should be taken only after consulting a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.