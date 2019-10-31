Keto Diet: 7 Low-Carb Veggies That Can Help You With Quick Weight Loss And How To Include Them In Your Diet

Weight loss tips: Eating these low-carb vegetables will provide you with dietary fibre as well

Highlights Keto diet involves eating low-carb, moderate protein and high fat You can have broccoli, lettuce and other salad greens They are low in carbs and rich in fibre

Keto diet is a diet which involves eating high fat, moderate protein and extremely low carbohydrates. When followed in the right way, keto diet can help you lose weight quickly. For those looking forward to short-term weight loss goals, keto diet can be the perfect choice for you. However, you need to be very careful about carb intake and make sure that you consume as less carbs as possible. In this article, we are going to talk about low-carb vegetables that you can eat as part of keto diet.

Weight loss diet: Low-carb vegetables you can have on keto diet

1. Lettuce

Lettuce is commonly consumed as salad leaves. Iceberg lettuce can bring some delightful crunch to sandwiches, burgers and salads. Lettuce provides you with dietary fibre and also hydrates you. The salad leaf is also a rich source of Vitamin C, which can help in building your immunity. Lettuce is a low-carb vegetable and you can have it guilt-free and worry-free in keto diet.

Lettuce is a hydrating food you can have as part of keto diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Food Swaps That Can Make Keto Diet Easy To Follow

2. Zucchini

Like lettuce, zucchini is also a hydrating low-carb vegetable you can have guilt-free on a keto diet. It is delicious to taste and can be added to salads, sandwiches and can even be consumed raw. Zucchini noodles have been quite a range off late and they make for a perfect, delicious low-carb meal you can have on keto diet. The veggie is a rich source of Vitamin C, A and calcium.

3. Mushrooms

With a creamy texture, mushrooms are one of the healthiest vegetables you can consume on a keto diet. They are low in carbs, calories and fat. They contain a modest amount of fibre and is rich in potassium, magnesium, zinc and folate. You can add mushrooms to your salads, prepare a delicious cream of mushroom soup and also add mushrooms to sautee vegetables. Mushrooms are indeed one of the perfect, low-carb vegetable you can have on keto diet for quick weight loss.

Also read: Missing Rotis On Keto Diet? Try These Protein-Rich Low-Carb Rotis For Quick Weight Loss

4. Aspragus

Asparagus is a good source folate, Vitamin K and fibre among other nutrients. One cup of asparagus contains lesser than 30 calories. Asparagus is usually consumed on the side of grilled vegetables or grilled meat. You can also add asparagus to sautee vegetables or omelettes.

5. Cauliflower

Delicious, low in calories and low-carb, cauliflower is a great vegetable you can have as part of keto diet for quick weight loss. Cauliflower is high in fibre and B-vitamins. It also provides beneficial antioxidants that can reduce damage caused by free radicals in the body. You can grill cauliflower, prepare cauliflower rice, cauliflower sabzi and even prepare a pizza base out of cauliflower.

Cauliflower is high in fibre and B-vitamins

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Green beans

One cup of green beans contain no more than 30 calories. They are low in carbs as well. Including green beans in your diet can provide you with fibre, Vitamin C, K, A, beta-carotene, folate and potassium. Saute vegetables, salads and sabzis are a few of the many ways you can include green beans in your diet.

Also read: Why Eggs Are Ideal For Keto Diet: Decoding Health Benefits

7. Broccoli

Broccoli is low in carbs and calories and is a popular a keto vegetable. You will be surprised to know that broccoli is also a hydrating food with nearly 89% water content. Broccoli contains traces of protein as well. From sautee vegetables to soups and salads, there are numerous ways to include broccoli in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.