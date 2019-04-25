Missing Rotis On Keto Diet? Try These Protein-Rich Low-Carb Rotis For Quick Weight Loss

Low-carb rotis can be made with almond flour and flaxseed meal

Highlights You can eat low-carb rotis with curries or gravies You can also eat them as is with coriander chutney These rotis can be consumed on keto diet

The very popular keto diet is sure helping many lose weight. However, the very appealing quick loss properties of keto diet come with certain side effects like carb cravings. For Indians, giving up on foods like chapatti and rice for weight loss can be quite difficult. And no matter how dedicated you are in following the diet, there are going to be moments when you can't help but eat a small roti to satisfy your cravings. But worry not all keto-ers, as there are low-carb rotis that you can you eat as part of keto diet.

Also read: This Protein-Rich Diet Can Help In Breaking Weight Loss Plateau, Melt Belly Fat

Low-carb rotis you can eat on keto diet

These low-carb rotis can make following the keto diet much easier for you as rotis are something that most Indians eat every day for breakfast, dinner and lunch. While high in carbs, rotis are extremely nutritious and provide you with fibre, a very important nutrient for digestion as well as weight loss. You can have these low-carb rotis along with saute (low-carb) veggies or you can even eat them as is with chutney by adding salt to the dough.

Being high in carbs, white rice and wheat roti cannot be consumed in keto diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Restore Hormonal Balance With These 5 Keto-Friendly Foods

How to prepare low-carb rotis?

For preparing these low-carb rotis, you need almond flour (2 cups), flaxseed meal (1 cup), psyllium husk powder (3 tbsp), salt (1 tsp), hot water and oil or ghee. Mix all these ingredients and knead them to form a dough. Add water as per the required consistency. Let the dough sit for 15 to 20 minutes and till it cools down completely. Add ghee at this point to smoothen the dough and also add essential fat in your keto meal.

Also read: Satisfy Your Sugar Cravings Without Loading Up On Calories With These 3 Quick And Easy Hacks

Take small rolls and put them in between parchment paper. Roll the roti using a rolling pin. Cook the roti on tawa on medium high flame till both sides turn brown. Add some ghee to cook them properly. You can also slather some ghee on top of the rotis while serving.

For all those who have been missing rotis on keto diet, this is the perfect solution for you! You can also have these rotis with sabzis, gravies and low-carb curries.

(Inputs as shared on Instagram by TheKetoEpoch)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.