Weight Loss: Satisfy Your Sugar Cravings Without Loading Up On Calories With These 3 Quick And Easy Hacks

Have a sweet tooth? Well who doesn't? Sugary foods or desserts are undoubtedly the ultimate comfort food that many resort to in times of stress of low mood. But, every time you crave for sugar, it isn't necessary to load up on high-calorie, zero nutrition sugar foods. There are healthier alternatives to satisfy your sugar cravings which can also provide you with some essential vitamins and minerals. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, while revealing that she too has a "major sweet tooth" and often craves for sugary food items, takes to Instagram to talk about some healthy ways to satisfy your sugar cravings.

How to satisfy sugar cravings in a healthy way?

"Sugar is addictive," says Nmami in her post while adding that it has been scientifically proven as well. What's more is that it does nothing but add empty calories to your diet as it has zero nutritive value.

1. Satisfy sugar cravings with natural food sources like fruit sugar: Fruits like pineapple, kiwi, mangoes, bananas, dates, raisins, prunes of figs can all help in satisfying your sweet tooth and will also provide you with numerous essential vitamins and minerals. Make sure you consume them in moderation to avoid weight gain.

2. Eat foods rich in magnesium: Deficiency of magnesium can cause insulin resistance and also affect your sugar cravings. Thus, eating foods rich in magnesium can help in keeping your sugar cravings under control. Leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale, whole grains like wheat or jowar can provide you with sufficient magnesium intake.

3. Take less stress: As mentioned above, many people crave for sugar in times of stress or low mood. Thus, taking up effective stress management strategies can keep your sugar cravings under control and also help in weight management. Make sure you sleep well and indulge in activities that you enjoy, take up a hobby, exercise regularly, listen to music and do some yoga and meditation. The less stressed that you are, the lesser your cravings for sugar or any other junk food or comfort food.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

