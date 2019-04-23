This Protein-Rich Diet Can Help In Breaking Weight Loss Plateau, Melt Belly Fat

Egg fast diet involves eating whole eggs, butter or cheese

Highlights You need to eat at least 6 whole eggs in egg fast diet This diet can help in burning belly fat and breaking weight loss plateau It should not be followed for more than 3 to 5 days

You reach the weight loss plateau when your weight loss efforts come to a standstill. It usually occurs when you are continuing with your weight loss diet and exercise, but are not progressing in terms fat loss or weight loss. If you too have reached this stage, it is time to revamp your diet and/or exercise regime. Dietary changes, and taking your exercise regime a notch higher could help you break the weight loss plateau. A strategy that could help is the egg fast diet.

As the name suggests, egg fast diet is a diet which primarily includes eating eggs, and some cheese and butter. This diet can followed for a short period of time. The egg fast diet can be followed by people on keto diet as well.

Also read: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs Every Day

Egg fast diet for weight loss: benefits and how to follow

Developed by blogger Jimmy Moore in 2010, the egg fast diet works on inducing the metabolic state of ketosis. Egg fast diet is kind of a restricted keto diet that helps you get out of discouraging phases like weight loss plateau.

As part of the egg fast diet, you need to eat whole eggs (yolks and whites), which are going to be the main source of protein and fat. With every egg consumed, you need to eat 1 tbsp of butter, cheese or healthy fat. 1 whole egg must be consumed within 30 minutes of waking up. Egg based meals need to be consumed every 3 to 5 hours, even if you are not hungry. You can eat up to 28 gms of cheese per egg consumed. At least 6 whole eggs need to be consumed per day. All these eggs should be local and fresh. Stop eating 3 hours before bedtime.

Whole eggs are extremely nutritious and can help you lose weight

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Do Eggs Increase Your Cholesterol Levels? Here's What You Should Know

These are the most common rules but you can make modifications as per what suits you and your body. Following the egg fast diet for around 3 to 5 days can help you break the weight loss plateau. Avoid following it for longer as it may cause constipation and nutritional deficiencies. If you have a eating disorder, diabetes, thyroid or other medical conditions, avoid it or follow it under the supervision of a doctor.

Benefits of egg fast diet

Egg fast diet helps you reach the state of ketosis, a condition when the body uses ketones as a source of energy. The diet can help you lose weight while breaking the weight loss plateau. Short-term benefits of the diet also include reduction of appetite. Protein-rich eggs promote feeling of fullness, thereby reducing calorie intake and aiding weight loss. Keto diets like egg fast diet can also help in burning belly fat.

It is important to remember that egg fast diet must only be followed for a short period of time (3 to 5 days). For a healthy weight loss that you can sustain for longer, consume a wholesome balance diet to get all essential vitamins and minerals and exercise regularly.

Also read: 5 Convincing Reasons To Eat Protein-Rich Eggs Right Now!

Another effective way of breaking the weight loss plateau without bearing any nutritional deficiencies is following the progressive overload principle. Progressive overload is a principle which involves bringing an improvement in your musculoskeletal system in order to make gains from your workout continuously. Read here to know more about it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.