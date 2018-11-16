What Is Progressive Overload Principle And Why It Is Important To Make You Stronger, Fitter

Progressive overload principle helps in making you stronger, fitter

Progressive overload is a principle which involves bringing an improvement in your musculoskeletal system in order to make gains from your workout continuously. Following the progressive overload principle helps in bringing an improvement in your muscle strength, size and endurance. It has to be understood that if you want to get bigger and stronger, you need to make your muscles work harder than they're used to. The foundation of successful resistance training is built on the principle of progressive overload. It is much more than lifting weights and increasing your muscle growth and strength.

Let us try and understand the principle of progressive overload with the help of an example. If you have been performing barbell bicep curls with 15 kgs and 8 reps, you are likely to get stronger, with biceps getting a little bigger after regular training for a few weeks. But after some time, doing 8 reps with the same weight will not seem as challenging anymore. If you continue training with the same reps and same weight, don't expect any further gains. There is no reason for your biceps to grow larger or stronger, if they are already trained to handle that overload. From this point of time, your biceps are likely to become stronger and bigger only if you put greater demands on them. This phenomenon is known as the progressive overload principle.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is sheer believer of the progressive overload principle, which according to her is the "mother principle of exercise science in action."

In her recent video on Instagram, she shares effectiveness of the progressive overload principle through Kamalkar's example. Kamalkar is her office's watchman, she tells in the caption of the post. The caption reads, "Less than a month ago, we got the ring and the basket ball for our office building. Mostly for Kamlakar (our watchman) but everyone plays a couple of shots before entering and while exiting the building. So Kamlakar told me about a week ago that he can now get the ball in the basket from all sides, from really far off etc. ulta daal saktay kya, i asked him. Try nahi kiya, he said. Toh abhi try kar. This video is after 1 week of trying. It's not great but it's bloody good. (sic)"

According to Rujuta, in case you are feeling stuck or bored during exercise, and your body is not showing results despite training for weeks, you are probably lacking in progressive overload principle.

She goes on to add, "The human body is awesome and adapts to any stimuli you place on it in no time. Then to continue the adaptation process (to get leaner, fitter, stronger, faster), you need to take the challenge a notch up, atleast every 12 weeks. That way both you and your exercise, work for each other. (sic)"

Now you know what you need to do in order to make your training interesting, challenging and fun as it is supposed to be!

Happy fitness everyone!

