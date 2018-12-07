Wheat Roti Or Bran Roti: Which One Is Healthier?

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says you can consume whole wheat roti on a daily basis

When it comes to weight loss, you need to make a lot of variations in your diet. The ones which are the most difficult to make are changes in your rice and roti options. Common food switches include from white rice to brown rice and from wheat (atta) roti to bran roti. But, is this is a healthy thing to do? While you do make these food switches to achieve quick weight loss, it important to be careful about your health and overall nutrition in order to avoid hormonal imbalances and nutritional deficiencies. In this article, we take a look at bran atta and wheat atta, and which one of their variants is healthier and more effective in weight loss.

What is wheat bran atta?

Bran is referred to outer shell of wheat. Wheat bran is a good source of fibre. Wheat bran can be helpful in preventing diseases of large intestine. It can also be helpful in treating constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, high cholesterol, diabetes and even high blood pressure. Wheat bran atta or flour can help in preventing constipation as it speeds up the colon and increases stool output and bowel frequency.

What is wheat atta or flour?

Wheat atta is the most commonly used flour in India. It is rich in carbs, fibre, iron, niacin, Vitamin B6, thiamin and calcium. Wheat flour has been consumed in Indian households for generations. When consumed in normal quantities as part of a healthy and nutritious diet, it can help in controlling obesity, improving body's metabolism, preventing type 2 diabetes, reducing chronic inflammation, preventing gallstones, and problems with digestion to name a few.

You should eat rotis made from normal whole wheat every day: Pooja Malhotra

Which is healthier: Wheat flour or wheat bran flour?

Delhi-based nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says that both varieties of flour are healthy, as far as you are not consuming them in excess. "Bran flour is high in fibre, but it also contains anti-nutrients called phytic acid. These anti-nutrients can interfere with absorption of minerals from your food," says Pooja, while adding that the same thing happens if you consume brown rice in excess.

Overdoing consumption of any fibre from these grains can ultimately disrupt your balance diet as it interferes with absorption of nutrients from the food that you eat.

"Mineral deficiencies lead to hormonal imbalances which lead to diseases like hypothyroidism of PCOD. This may ultimately lead to weight gain as well," says Pooja.

Ask her about which flour: wheat flour or wheat bran flour is safe for consumption on a daily basis, and she says, "You should eat rotis made from normal whole wheat every day." This can be helpful for people who want to lose weight as well.

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

