Weight Loss: Does Eating White Rice Make You Fat?

Do white rice cause weight gain? If this question has boggled your mind multiple times, then you have landed at just the right place! In this article today, we are going to bust several myths about white rice like eating rice at night can cause weight gain, that rice is carb-rich and that you must avoid eating rice if you want to lose weight. You will be surprised to know that nutritionists and health experts recommend eating a meal like dal rice at night, even if you are on a weight loss diet.

White rice: Busting popular myths

According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, single-polished hand-pound rice are perfectly fine and healthy for consumption. One can have this variety of rice without worrying about weight gain. If this variety of rice is not available in your region, you can opt for eating the kind of rice which is local to your region. Here are other myths about rice you should stop believing:

1. It is a myth that brown rice is healthier than white rice. Mindlessly eating brown rice on a weight loss diet is not going to be beneficial. Diwekar said that brown rice have excessive fibre which can interfere with absorption of zinc. Zinc is needed for proper functioning of the immune system.

It is a myth that eating white rice will make you fat

2. You can eat white rice at dinner and not worry about gaining weight. "Rice is the easiest grain to digest," said Diwekar. Meals like khichdi or dal rice topped with a dollop of ghee have a complete amino acid profile. These meals are rich in protein and good fats, both of which are important if you want to lose weight. If you are having them for dinner, make sure that there's a gap of two hours between dinner and bed time. Do not forget to practice portion control in order to avoid overeating.

3. It is a myth that rice contains gluten. Both white rice and brown rice are gluten-free grains.

So for all those who have believed that eating white rice will make them fat, think again. Staples like rice and roti have been consumed by people in India for generations. Instead of blaming these foods for weight gain, you should probably pay attention to your eating pattern. Eating food according in the right combination, at the right time, in controlled portions is important if you want to maintain your health and weight.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

