Dal Rice Benefits: Try Shilpa Shetty's Quirky Dal Rice With Twist Of Spinach And Ghee!

Dal rice make for a wholesome meal with a complete amino acid profile

Highlights Dals or lentils are a rich source of vegetarian protein

Dal rice is a healthy meal you can include in weight loss diet

Adding spinach to dal makes it rich in iron and folate

Dal rice is one time-tested meal that has been consumed as a main meal by generations after generations. However, the worry about carbs for concerns of weight gain have made many people give up this versatile dish. Thanks to nutritionists, celebrities and fitness experts, the humble dal rice is now making a comeback in Indian kitchens and people's diet, for good. Joining the bandwagon is actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who shares one healthy recipe every week on Instagram. Usually, she shares the likes of Mexican Quinoa Salad, Mermaid Smoothie Bowl, Beetroot chilla, Vegetable Au Gratin.

But this week, she took a desi twist and shared 'Spinach dal'. Tweaking the simple yellow dal with a dash of leafy greens, she attempts to make the simple, yet powerful dal healthier and tastier.

This spinach dal can make for your daily intake of iron, protein, Vitamin K, folate and much more.

Adding spinach to dal makes it a rich source of iron

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Should You Eat Dal Rice? Here's Why Research Now Backs This Protein Mix That Aids Weight Loss And Gut Health

Toor dal with the twist of spinach by Shilpa Shetty

In her video, Shilpa cooks toor dal in a pressure cooker. She adds turmeric and asafoetida for cooking dal. To prepare the tadka of dal, she takes one tbsp of ghee - the goodness of which we have spoken about multiple times. "Ghee se dur matt bhagiye. It contains very healthy fats and I swear by it," she says in the video.

Now, she sauteés one large onion in the ghee. Before this step, she adds mustard seeds (rai), jeera, curry leaves and some green chillies. She cooks the onion well. Then she adds chopped ginger and garlic. Half tsp of turmeric, red chilli powder and garam masala, and salt (to taste) are the spices she uses.

Also read: Turmeric Benefits: Make Turmeric Your Best Friend This Winter; Know Health Benefits And Ways To Use It

She then adds dal to the pan in which the tadka has been cooked. Add some water if you need a certain consistency. Add coriander leaves and spinach, let the dal boil for a minute and take it off the burner.

Now, she tops the dal with a hearty dollop of ghee. She serves it in a bowl on the side of a steamed rice and also tops rice with a tsp of ghee.

Ghee is the liquid gold you can have on a daily basis

Photo Credit: iStock

This dal rice makes for a complete, wholesome and nutritious meal that you can have for lunch or dinner. And the fact that Shilpa Shetty shared it exemplifies that even celebrities believe in getting back to roots and eating simple yet powerful foods that have been existing for years.

It is important to know that dal rice (no matter how you prepare it) can be included in weight loss diet as well. Lentils are a good source of vegetarian protein. When consumed in combination with rice, it makes for a meal with a complete amino acid profile.

Also read: Ghee Health Benefits: Here's How Much Ghee You Should Eat Every Day

Other health benefits of dal rice are that is rich in fibre and antioxidants. You are likely to get Vitamin A, D, E and K all at once by eating this very easy-to-prepare staple Indian dish. It is one dish which can aid digestion, improve your metabolism, reduce inflammation in the body, promote weight loss and build immunity.

Wait a minute, did we just sort your dinner plans for tonight?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.