Turmeric Benefits: Make Turmeric Your Best Friend This Winter; Know Health Benefits And Ways To Use It

Turmeric, the golden spice- is loaded with medicinal properties. Ayurveda also suggests the use of turmeric to fight various ailments. It is a super healthy spice that plays a very important role in an Indian kitchen. Turmeric adds colour to the food and also enhances the taste of the food. During the winter season, turmeric can offer you some amazing benefits. This spice is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and anti-bacterial properties. Turmeric also provides benefits to arthritis patients. Winter season brings many challenges and can result in joint pain and other discomforts. Here are some ways to use turmeric during the winter season to keep different health issues at bay.

Turmeric benefits: Different ways to use turmeric

1. Haldi ka doodh

Turmeric milk or haldi ka doodh is loaded with health benefits. This golden drink can be a part of your daily winter diet. It might be your grandmother's first choice. Turmeric milk is a powerful source of antioxidants. Drinking turmeric milk can keep you warm during the winter season. It is also beneficial for diabetics as it can help in managing blood sugar levels.

Turmeric milk can be prepared easily at home with some simple steps.

Turmeric milk can be prepared easily at home with some simple steps. You need to add one tablespoon of turmeric to a glass of milk. Add some grated ginger, a pinch of black pepper and some honey to the mixture. Boil this mixture after some time strain the milk. Drink this warm delight during the winter season.

2. Turmeric tea

Sipping a hot cup of tea is the best part of a winter morning. You can swap your regular tea with turmeric tea. This healthy practice will boost your immunity and help you prevent various health issues associated with the cold weather. To prepare turmeric tea you need to first boil 3-4 cups of water. Add some turmeric powder to it or a few slices of fresh turmeric to it. Boil this water for some time. One it is done add some honey or lemon to it to enhance the taste.

Turmeric tea can be a perfect start to your morning

Health benefits of consuming turmeric in winter

1. It can help you control joint pain

2. Turmeric can give you relief from cold and cough

3. It helps you fight inflammation

4. It will boost your skin health

5. Adding turmeric to your diet can also give you relief from symptoms of sinus

