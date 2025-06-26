Glowing With Turmeric: Viral DIY Trend Takes Over Social Feeds

A quirky new trend is lighting up social media quite literally! Dubbed the "Magical Splash" experiment, this simple trick involving just turmeric, water, and a mobile flashlight is mesmerising kids and adults alike. Videos of this DIY spectacle are flooding platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp, with users calling it a magical science wonder.

The experiment is incredibly easy and safe to perform at home. All you need is a glass of water, a pinch of turmeric powder, and a phone flashlight. To recreate the magic, dim the lights in the room, place the glass over the phone flashlight, and drop in the turmeric. The result? A glowing golden swirl that looks straight out of a fantasy film.

Parents are capturing the priceless reactions of their children, from wide-eyed amazement to peals of laughter, and turning them into viral moments. This delightful combination of science and visual beauty is sparking curiosity and joy, especially among school-aged kids.

Social media users are embracing the trend, creating humorous memes and jokes. One popular meme suggests that the surge in demand could lead to turmeric disappearing from store shelves.

So what if we are happy with this Turmeric Magic !#turmericglow pic.twitter.com/lLXfnqn2a3 — Bhavna Bajaj (@BajajBhavnaa) June 22, 2025

Whether you're a parent looking to entertain your child or simply a curious netizen, this trend offers the perfect blend of education and fun. With minimal ingredients and maximum wow-factor, "Magical Splash" proves that sometimes, science is magic.