Video Of Chinese Students Successfully Launching Two-Stage Water Rocket Impresses Internet

A video showing a group of Chinese students successfully launching a two-stage water rocket has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers amazed by their ingenuity. In the clip, the homemade rocket blasts off with impressive force, and midway through its flight, the second stage separates and continues its ascent. The precision and coordination of the launch have left social media users amazed, with many praising the students' innovation and teamwork. What makes the launch even more impressive is the smooth deployment of a parachute during descent, allowing the rocket to land safely.

The video was shared on X by user Tansu Yegen with the caption, "In China, students made a two-stage rocket using a cola bottle and water pressure."

Watch the video below:

In China, students made a two-stage rocket using a cola bottle and water pressure.



pic.twitter.com/hHvLa0kpWq — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) July 17, 2025

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.2 million views. In the comments section, users praised the students' precision, teamwork, and understanding of physics.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This is fantastic and mind boggling! Well done kids."

"Such a nice experiment and great learning experience for kids," commented another.

"Yeah this was a science experiment in my school, we use to build our own air pressure rockets and compete on whose rocket goes higher. In fact, most kids in India probably have done this atleast once since the 90's." shared a third user.

Also Read | "Imagine Being Caught By Coldplay": Internet Reacts To Astronomer CEO Andy Byron And Kristin Cabot's Scandal

"Incredible!!! I used to do it when I was a kid... in the 70s... it's nothing special... unfortunately the new generations have regressed and only know how to stay on their cell phones all day," expressed another.

Notably, in this experiment, the Chinese students built the two-stage water rocket using basic materials like a plastic bottle and water. The rocket operates on the principle of water and air pressure.

The first stage propels the rocket upward by releasing pressurised water, and at a certain altitude, the second stage detaches and continues its flight using stored pressure. A parachute is then deployed during the descent, allowing the rocket to land safely. This complex setup demonstrates principles of physics such as Newton's laws of motion, air resistance, and pressure.