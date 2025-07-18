"Imagine Being Caught By Coldplay": Internet Reacts To Astronomer CEO Andy Byron And Kristin Cabot's Scandal

A video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert in Boston has gone viral, sparking rumours about an alleged affair. The clip shows the pair embracing each other at the concert. But as soon as the "kiss cam" turns to them, they suddenly move away, shielding their faces and ducking down to avoid being seen. The frantic manner in which the couple hid made Coldplay's Chris Martin joke that they were either having an affair or they were very shy.

The moment of their awkward attempt at hiding their identity quickly went viral on social media platforms like TikTok, Reddit and Twitter. Internet users reacted with a mix of shock, amusement and criticism. Some users also poked fun at the ridiculous manner in which the two were outed in public.

"Man ALL YOU HAD TO DO was no-sell it. If you hadn't gone down like you'd been shot, nobody would've ever known. What, you think your spouses are sat at home watching Coldplay jumbotron footage??? You've absolutely played yourselves," one user wrote.

Man ALL YOU HAD TO DO was no-sell it. If you hadn't gone down like you'd been shot, nobody would've ever known. What, you think your spouses are sat at home watching Coldplay jumbotron footage??? You've absolutely played yourselves. https://t.co/BorZxLZ0p6 — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) July 17, 2025

"I think the worst part is how they immediately flinch in shame. If there was no reaction people probably wouldnt have looked into it at all, it clearly didnt help anyway, but it just shows they know its wrong. They cant even own it," commented another.

I think the worst part is how they immediately flinch in shame. If there was no reaction people probably wouldnt have looked into it at all, it clearly didnt help anyway, but it just shows they know its wrong. They cant even own it. — Ḧ̷͇͉͇́̌̾̑̉͗̈͘͜e̴̢̥͒̅̊̊̉̀̕͝͠͝l̶̗̟͚͙̫̦͔̬̱̼͂̾̀e̸̩͋͋n̶ (@helen_mrow) July 17, 2025

"The internet found out he's married and she knows. Imagine being caught having an affair by Coldplay," said a third user.

"Taking the side chick to a Coldplay concert and getting exposed for it by the band itself and it going viral is so funny sorry," wrote one user.

"Let me get this straight, you are a famous person, at the concert of a famous artists, and you behave like this not expecting a paparazzi? Yeah, not every CEO is intelligent," said another.

Another added, "Oh no, a man with status and money has a work wife let's all lose our minds," while one user poked fun at the band, asking, "What's worse, finding out your partner is having an affair or they like Coldplay?"

Also Read | All About Astronomer CEO Andy Byron And Recent Controversy At Coldplay Concert

As of now, neither Astronomer nor Andy Byron has issued an official statement regarding the incident. According to his LinkedIn profile, Byron held senior positions at companies like Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic and VeriCenter before becoming the CEO. He is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, an Associate Director at Bancroft School. They reportedly live in New York with their two children.

Kristin Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, the company behind Astro, the data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow.