Ghee Health Benefits: Here's How Much Ghee You Should Eat Every Day

Ghee can be beneficial for people with joint pain

The importance of ghee cannot be stressed enough. It can rightly be called as the Indian superfood which is not only delicious to taste but also comes with abundance of health benefits. However, concerns about weight gain and cholesterol make many people avoid eating ghee. Ghee is beneficial for your body, as far as you are consuming it in the right quantity. It contains essential fats that help in assimilation of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. Also, when consumed in moderate quantities, neither does ghee cause weight gain nor does it contribute to an increase in cholesterol levels. According to celeb nutritionist Rujuta, ghee is safe for people with blood pressure and cholesterol issues. It helps in regulation of cholesterol by increasing lipids and giving a boost to metabolism.

Ghee benefits: How much ghee should you eat daily?

How much ghee is "moderate" quantity of ghee in a day? Answering this query is nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in one of her recent posts on social media. "To eat ghee, we already have time-tested proportions," says Rujuta in the video she shared.

Also read: This Is The Fat You Need For Weight Loss; Other Health Benefits Of Ghee You Must Know

For instance, dishes like dal bhati and puran poli need more ghee. Then something like bajra roti will also need more ghee, but lesser than the amount used in dal bhati and puran poli. Then, a dish like khichdi or dal rice would require lesser ghee than bajra roti.

Ideally, you should be adding as much ghee to you food that enhances the original taste of the food, but does not mask it or kill it. "Do not add ghee in so small quantities that you don't even get to know that ghee is added to the food.

Eat ghee in quantity that would enhance the taste of the original food, not kill it

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: The Glory Of Ghee: Celeb Nutritionist Nmami Tells Us Why We Must Use Ghee; Know The Numerous Health Benefits

Other tips on how much ghee you should eat daily

According to Rujuta, you can add 1 tsp of ghee to each of the three complete meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner. Eating this much of ghee can be beneficial for women with PCOS, people with heart disease, high blood pressure, constipation, weak joints and inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS).

Ghee for lunch

A dollop of ghee in lunch can work wonders for reducing junk food cravings and desserts later in evening. It can also help in skipping post-lunch sleepiness, sluggishness and low productivity.

Ghee for dinner

An extra tsp along with 1 tsp of ghee in dinner can prevent constipation and indigestion. Ghee for dinner can also help in improving your sleep quality.

Eating ghee for dinner can improve sleep quality

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Add These Protein-Packed Foods In Your Dinner For Quick Weight Loss

So, an average of 3-6 tsp of ghee is recommended for good health and weight. Make sure that you source ghee from cow milk, preferably prepared at home.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.