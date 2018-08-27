The Glory Of Ghee: Celeb Nutritionist Nmami Tells Us Why We Must Use Ghee; Know The Numerous Health Benefits

Pure ghee has numerous benefits which you cannot miss

You can't beat the fact that Indian cuisine is incomplete without ghee. The glory of ghee has been celebrated since the ancient times. Even modern science verifies what Ayurveda said thousands of years ago. Ghee is a concoction of a host of cooking and health benefits that help in stimulating both, mind and soul. Ghee is a homemade power food which has often been misunderstood. It is deemed as a deterrent in a weight loss journey and has the defame of being high in fats. But that's not the whole story. In fact, consuming ghee in moderation is beneficial for your overall well being. An ideal intake is about 1-2 teaspoons a day. Primarily composed of fats, it also contains a significant proportion of vitamin A, E, D, and K.

Though many people think fat is an unhealthy component, the truth is your body requires fat to function at optimal level. Omega-3 (monounsaturated) fats found in ghee are a form of healthy fat. Besides, other fatty acids such as butyric acid and conjugated linoleic acid also have positive health benefits. In order, to absorb the vitamins, they need to be combined with fat molecules as these vitamins are fat soluble. Ghee provides fat molecules in the form of dietary fiber to help your body in absorbing vitamins easily.

Here are few of the major health benefits of ghee which you simply cannot miss:

1. Boosts Energy: The array of fat content in ghee includes medium-chain fatty acids, which are processed by the liver and burnt as energy by your body. For athletes or highly active lifestyles, ghee is among the rare healthy fats which provide the necessary energy boost that might be needed to get through a challenging day.

2. Aids In Weight Loss: Due to the healthy fat content of ghee, it aids in the easier digestion of food by stimulating the digestive process. Thus, ghee helps in your healthy weight loss journey when taken in moderation.

3. Reduces Inflammation: Ghee contains butyric acid, one of the most beneficial short-chain of fatty acids that your body can use for decreasing inflammation in several body parts, specifically in the gastrointestinal tract. Ghee has been used in traditional medicines for curing all kinds of inflammation.

4. Eliminates Free Radicals: Ghee is famed for providing the health benefits of vitamin A along with the power of carotenoids as it eliminates free radicals from the body. When conjugated butyric and linoleic acids are added to the power of vitamin A, a powerful anti-cancer substance is produced that can help reduce oxidative stress in your body.

5. Strengthen Digestion and Immunity: Ghee, contains a rich proportion of butyric acid. Beneficial intestinal bacteria break fiber into butyric acid and then use it as an internal wall support. Also, adequate production of butyric acid in your body promotes the production of killer T cells in the gut while strengthening the body's immunity.

Nutrients present in ghee have lots of benefits, some of which have been discussed above. Vital fats traced in ghee have also been associated with the certain essential functioning of your body such as supporting the nervous system, protecting the stomach lining digestive acids, promoting skin and mental health and strengthening cell membranes. Also, the fat content in pure ghee is healthy as these fats are free of trans-fats and oxidized cholesterol.

Thus, do incorporate this wonderful milk product into your diet and enjoy its immense health benefits. Add a dollop of ghee to any dish and relish its delightful flavour and aroma.

(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.