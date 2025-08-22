More Than 50% Indians Don't Brush Their Teeth At Night; Here's Why You Need To Make It A Habit Today

A study in the International Dental Journal, 2023 discovered that only 45% Indians brush their teeth twice in a day. Many Indians skip brushing their teeth at night due to a mix of cultural habits, lack of awareness, and lifestyle factors. Traditionally, oral hygiene has been viewed as a morning ritual to start the day fresh, rather than a preventive practice before sleep. After a long day, tiredness, forgetfulness, or simply underestimating the importance of night brushing often lead people to neglect it. Moreover, many are not fully aware that food particles and bacteria left on teeth overnight increase the risk of cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. This combination of ingrained routines, insufficient awareness about dental health, and lifestyle convenience explains why more than half of Indians do not brush their teeth at night.

It is very important for Indians to brush their teeth at night because the mouth becomes more vulnerable while we sleep. Saliva production slows down during the night, which reduces the natural cleansing of the mouth and allows bacteria to thrive. When food particles and plaque are left behind after dinner or late-night snacks, they create an ideal environment for cavities, gum infections, and bad breath. Brushing before bedtime removes these harmful deposits, keeps gums and teeth stronger, and improves overall oral hygiene, ultimately preventing dental problems that can lead to costly treatments later on. Keep reading as we discuss how brushing daily is necessary for better health.

Reasons why we need to make a habit of brushing twice daily

1. Prevents cavities

Brushing twice a day removes food particles and plaque that bacteria feed on. Without brushing, bacteria release acids that erode enamel and cause tooth decay.

2. Reduces bad breath

Skipping night brushing leaves bacteria in the mouth overnight, leading to foul-smelling breath in the morning. Regular brushing ensures a fresher breath throughout the day.

3. Protects gums from disease

Plaque buildup along the gumline can harden into tartar, which causes gingivitis and gum bleeding. Brushing twice daily prevents these gum issues.

4. Stops plaque and tartar buildup

Brushing in the morning and at night ensures that plaque does not get enough time to harden into tartar, which is harder to remove and requires professional cleaning.

5. Reduces risk of tooth loss

Neglecting oral hygiene weakens gums and supporting bone, leading to loose teeth. Brushing twice a day helps protect the foundation of your teeth.

6. Maintains strong enamel

Fluoride toothpaste strengthens enamel and repairs minor wear. Brushing twice ensures enamel remains resistant to acid attacks.

7. Prevents painful dental treatments

Regular brushing reduces the chances of cavities, infections, and gum disease, saving you from costly and painful dental treatments like root canals or extractions.

8. Improves overall health

Poor oral hygiene is linked to serious health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory issues. Brushing twice daily keeps harmful bacteria under control.

9. Enhances confidence and smile

Clean, healthy teeth improve appearance, boost self-esteem, and help you smile confidently without worrying about stains or bad breath.

10. Reduces stains and discolouration

Brushing helps remove surface stains caused by tea, coffee, or tobacco, keeping teeth whiter and more attractive over time.

11. Keeps mouth fresh and comfortable

A clean mouth feels lighter, fresher, and more comfortable compared to one coated with bacteria and food debris.

12. Builds a lifelong healthy habit

Brushing twice daily instills discipline and long-term oral care. It is a small but powerful habit that ensures strong teeth and gums for life.

Brushing twice a day is essential for us because it protects our teeth, gums, and overall well-being by keeping harmful bacteria in check. When we brush in the morning, we remove the plaque and bacteria that accumulate overnight, ensuring a fresh breath and clean start to the day. Brushing again at night is equally important because it clears away food particles, sugars, and plaque buildup from the day, preventing bacteria from producing acids that cause cavities, gum disease, and enamel erosion while we sleep. This routine also strengthens enamel through fluoride in toothpaste, reduces the risk of bad breath, and lowers the chances of painful dental problems that may require costly treatments.

Beyond oral health, maintaining clean teeth helps prevent bacteria from entering the bloodstream, which can reduce risks linked to conditions like heart disease and diabetes. In short, brushing twice daily is a simple yet powerful habit that keeps our mouth healthy, boosts confidence, and supports our overall health in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.