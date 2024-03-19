World Oral Health Day 2024: Know Theme, Significance And Best Oral Care Tips

The theme for Oral Health Day 2024 is 'A happy mouth is a happy body.'

World Oral Health Day is observed on March 20 every year. It is a global event that aims to help reduce the burden of oral diseases, which affect individuals as well as the health systems and economies. This day is used as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of good oral health. Oral diseases are often neglected but are one of the major health concerns in several parts of the world. However, most dental issues can be prevented and treated with the right medical assistance. World Oral Health Day targets individuals, schools, educational institutions, youth and policymakers to promote good oral health for all.

World Oral Health Day 2024: Theme

The theme for Oral Health Day 2024 is 'A happy mouth is a happy body.' This day was first celebrated in 2007.

Significance

According to the World Health Organisation, "Globally, oral diseases affect an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide. Between 1990 and 2019, estimated case numbers of oral diseases increased by more than 1 billion, which translates to a 50% increase, higher than the population increase of about 45% in the same period."

It is important to note that most risk factors for oral diseases are modifiable including excess sugar consumption, tobacco consumption, poor oral hygiene, alcohol use and more. Therefore, encouraging individuals to take care of their oral health can make a huge difference.

Best oral care tips to follow:

Brush your teeth twice a day to remove plaque buildup. Also, use a fluoride toothpaste and brush for at least two minutes each time, reaching all surfaces of your teeth.

Regular dental check-ups can help prevent serious dental issues. This simple practice can also help ensure regular clean-ups.

Flossing is as important as brushing. Flossing helps remove food particles from between teeth where the toothbrush bristles may not reach.

Use a mouthwash regularly for better oral health. A mouthwash can help remove germs, freshen breath and prevent cavities.

For a healthy mouth, it is important to clean the tongue too as plaque can build up on your tongue too.

Follow these simple steps and say hello to healthy teeth.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.