Oral Health: Common Dental Myths You Should Stop Believing

Dental health: Flossing is as important as brushing for healthy teeth

Highlights You should brush twice a day

Flossing help remove food remains between teeth

Always rinse your mouth post meal

Oral health needs adequate attention as it is linked with your overall health in several ways. Oral health is often referred as the mirror of the overall health of a person. There are many misconceptions related to oral health. Due to these misconceptions, many times people end up following wrong practices, ultimately landing up with oral health issues. Untreated oral issues can lead to severe complication in future. Here are some common misconceptions regarding oral health you need to know. These will help you improve your overall dental health.

Common dental misconception

1) Only sweets cause cavities

Anything sticky which stays in the mouth for a long time can cause an acidic environment in the mouth, causing cavities. Preferably after a meal, you should at least gargle or rinse with plain water, so that the layer formed on the teeth can be removed.

There can be several reasons behind cavities other than eating too many sweets

Photo Credit: iStock

2) White teeth are healthy

Definitely white teeth are healthy, but the impression that yellow teeth are unhealthy is wrong. Enamel shade and thickness can vary from person to person which can give off a different colour other than white. White teeth are healthy but yellow teeth are healthy too. If you feel teeth are too yellowish show it to your dentist.

3) Brushing harder is better

The harder you brush, the more injury you are causing your teeth and your gums. Harder brushing causes abrasions that cause sensitivity. In fact, you should use a toothbrush with soft bristles and the brushing motion should be circular or vertical and not horizontal.

4) Drinking fluoride water for healthy teeth

Drinking fluoride water is recommended. It helps in strengthening teeth and re-mineralises the tooth enamel. But fluoride should be consumed in a limited quantity, for adults' it should be 1000 ppm per toothpaste, for children less than six years it should be less 500 parts per ppm in toothpaste. Excessive consumption of fluoride causes fluorosis.

5) Brushing suffices good oral health

In addition to brushing twice a day, cleaning your gums by flossing and cleaning your tongue with a tongue cleaner should be done. This is the bare minimum you should be doing for good oral health.

Dental health: You should floss daily for healthy gums and teeth

Photo Credit: iStock

6) Removing wisdom teeth affects your eyesight, memory

Due to evolution in our eating habits, our jaws have become smaller hence there is not enough place in our mouth to accommodate all the teeth, so sometimes they come slanting and it causes problems to the adjacent teeth. If that is the case then it is recommended that you get it checked by your dentist and get it removed and no it will not affect your memory or eyesight.

7) Bleeding gums is normal

Bleeding gums could be indicative of other underlying conditions such as nutritional deficiencies or diabetes and should not be ignored. Periodontitis which is a gum disease can lead to teeth mobility and loss of teeth. They are also related to heart diseases and can be avoided if proper oral hygiene is practiced.

Any missing teeth should be immediately replaced because even one tooth missing can harm the entire oral structure. Consumption of tobacco, smoking and alcohol usage should be reduced or stopped and if any changes in the insides of the mouth are noticed then a dentist should be immediately consulted.

(Dr. Akshay Raut is a Dentist at Noble Hospital in Pune)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.