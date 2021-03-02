Diabetes And Oral Health: Uncontrolled Blood Sugar Levels Can Lead To These Many Dental Issues

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to dry mouth, dental decay and much more

Highlights Diabetes increases the risk of dental-related issues

Follow oral hygiene practices to avoid these issues linked with diabetes

Controlling blood sugar levels can also help prevent oral problems

If you are suffering from diabetes, it is essential to control your blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can increase the risk of several health conditions. You might be surprised to know the people with diabetes are more prone to dental problems than their counterparts. Some dental issues may also indicate the onset of diabetes. Therefore, it is essential for people with diabetes to monitor their oral health and visit a dental professional on a regular basis. These practices help in early diagnosis and timely treatment. In this article, you will learn about different dental issues that can affect diabetics and how to prevent those.

Diabetes: Common dental problems in diabetics

1. Gingivitis and periodontitis:

Gum diseases are more common in people with diabetes as they are immunocompromised and have a slower healing rate. Raised sugar levels also lead to plaque build-up causing loosening of gums ultimately leading to gingivitis and periodontitis in more severe cases.

Also read: Beware! These Common Factors Can Lead Enamel Erosion And Increase Tooth Decay Risk

2. Dental decay:

Increased deposition of plaque, increased sugar level and poor immunity leads to more bacterial flora in the mouth and dental decay.

3. Dry/burning mouth:

Uncontrolled diabetes may lead to dryness in the mouth causing a burning sensation. You might experience it as a side effect of some medications.

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to a dry mouth

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Oral thrush:

Oral thrush is a condition that leads to white or red patches in the oral cavity. It is caused by the overgrowth of candida albicans (yeast which is naturally found in oral environment). Low saliva levels and high sugar content in the oral cavity triggers its overgrowth contributing to oral thrush.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Can Diabetics Replace Sugar With Honey?

5. Bad breath (Halitosis):

Saliva acts as a natural cleanser for your oral cavity. Oral dryness and more plaque build-up lead to poor oral hygiene and bad breath.

6. Mouth ulcers:

Slow healing of wounds is one of the classic symptoms of diabetes. Dry mouth and increased infections can contribute to mouth ulcers that may take more time to heal.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Try This Refreshing Drink To Control Blood Sugar Levels Effectively

Word of caution:

As this is a two-way deal, uncontrolled blood sugar levels can increase your chances of gum disease and severe gum disease in turn can lead to diabetes complications. Hence, optimal oral hygiene is a must for diabetics.

Follow healthy dental practices to avoid cavities and other dental issues

Photo Credit: iStock

Pay regular visits to your dentists to control the above-mentioned conditions on time. Your dentist must know about your diabetic condition and medications to carry dental procedures safely. Blood sugar levels should be controlled before dental procedures to avoid any complication.

Quit smoking, as smoking worsens gum diseases. Also, it is essential to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

(Dr. Yogesh Vats is a Delhi-based Dentist)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.