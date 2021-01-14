Beware! These Common Factors Can Lead Enamel Erosion And Increase Tooth Decay Risk

Dental health: Enamel erosion can lead to teeth sensitivity and higher risk of cavities

Tooth enamel is a hard outer cover which protects the teeth from physical and chemical damage. This is the hardest tissue of the human body which is even harder than bones. It is the outermost layer which is exposed to the foods and drinks you consume. The tooth can also experience erosion due to certain factors. Several habits can unknowingly contribute to enamel erosion. Damaged enamel can further trigger different dental issues. Here's a list of factors that can negatively affect tooth enamel. Also, know the side effects linked with erosion of tooth enamel.

Tooth enamel: Avoid these to safeguard those pearly whites

Dr. Yogesh Vats explains, "Enamel erosion increases the risk of cavities. It mainly leads to tooth sensitivity as the soft tissues of the tooth get exposed to the outer environment. After some time some cases discolouration of the tooth also starts. Over time the risk of fracture in teeth, rough texture and tooth decay increases."

She further elaborates on the factors that can cause enamel erosion or damage:

1. Acidic foods or drinks- Foods with higher citric acid levels or high sugar cause erosion of enamel. Frequent consumption should be avoided to avoid interaction with acid contents. You should also avoid sipping sodas as these are acidic in nature and added sugar.

2. Eating or digestive disorders- Issues like bulimia are unhealthy for your teeth as the stomach acid comes in contact with teeth due to vomiting.

3. Teeth clenching or bruxism- Grinding of teeth or frequent clenching leads to chipping of enamel further contributing to sensitivity.

4. High fluoride content in drinking water causes dental fluorosis i.e. discolouration of tooth enamel. Fluorosis occurs due to high fluoride exposure during the tooth forming stage.

5. Dry mouth or xerostomia: Saliva balances acid level in the mouth. So, in dry mouth condition acid level in the oral cavity increases leading to high acid exposure of enamel.

If you are experiencing enamel erosion, pain or extreme tooth sensitivity, it may lead to cavities or tooth decay if left uncontrolled. Seek medical help and follow a healthy oral regimen to prevent dental issues.

(Dr. Yogesh Vats is a Delhi-based Dentist)

